Maple Reinders named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - For the 11th consecutive year, Maple Reinders has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

With operations in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, Maple Reinders has enjoyed continued growth and has successfully completed over 2800 projects coast to coast. One of the most respected, highly qualified and trusted construction firms in Canada, Maple Reinders has been recognized with numerous industry awards of excellence for innovation, sustainability and design.

The company has the distinction of being the first in Canada to utilize BubbleDeck technology on the Chartwell Head Office, incorporating hollow plastic balls (recycled from old kayaks), which are inserted into the concrete slab and held in place by reinforcing steel. This innovative technique reduces the volume of structural concrete by up to 35% and construction costs by as much as 10% – while maintaining the two-way span strength.

In addition, Maple Reinders was selected to provide the District of Sechelt with an innovative wastewater treatment solution. The project employed the unique Organica FBR™ system, used for the first time in North America. The Organica FBR™ system improves the natural phenomena used in wastewater treatment through the interaction of living organisms able to digest a portion of the organic pollution. The LEED® Gold certified Sechelt Water Resource Centre is Maple Reinders' most awarded project to date, with eight awards, including the CCA Environmental Achievement Award and the Canadian Design-Build Institute Awards of Excellence. The facility currently serves as an environmental teaching facility and a botanical garden.

Most recently, Maple Reinders, and Harbour City Resources (HCR), a special purpose company of which Maple Reinders is a managing partner, has been named Preferred Proponent for the Halifax Regional Municipality's (HRM) Organics Management Infrastructure and Long-Term Operating Contract. The project will be delivered under a Design-Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBOOT) Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) with a 25 – 35 year operations and maintenance period. The facility will incorporate the latest and most reliable processes for the advanced, aerobic treatment of organic waste material.

"CIBC is especially proud to celebrate and recognize the winners of Canada's Best Managed Companies in what has been a very challenging year", said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking. "These companies had to make tough decisions, adapt quickly to a new environment and most importantly, continue to innovate and invest for the future."

Applicants for the Best Managed Program are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

Harold Reinders, President and CEO of Maple Reinders, shared "the enterprising mindset is at the heart of our origins and continues to be the driving force to our success. Enterprise is about innovation, but more than that, it is about initiative, courage, discipline and creativity. We are thrilled to be recognized by the Best Managed Companies Award, for all we do to achieve and surpass our client's goals."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Maple Reinders

Maple Reinders is a National Design/Build, Civil Infrastructure and Environmental Construction company, which has serviced the ICI sector since 1967. The breadth of work includes large scale Wastewater Treatment/Management facilities, Composting and Recycling facilities, Manufacturing, Warehousing and Storage, Office, Commercial, Hospitality and Residential construction.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

