Maple Reinders Consortium Reaches Financial Close on Halifax Regional Municipality Organics Management Infrastructure and Long - Term Operating Contract DBOOT PPP

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Maple Reinders today announced that Harbour City Renewables (HCR), a special purpose company of which Maple Reinders PPP Ltd. is a partner – along with AIM Capital Ltd (its sister company) – has reached financial close and has subsequently been awarded the contract to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Halifax Regional Municipality's (HRM) Organics Management Facility for a period of 25 – 35 years. This new infrastructure will replace two existing organics management facilities owned by HRM.

This facility marks the fifth environmental project that Maple Reinders will deliver under the Public Private Partnership (P3) format, more than any other Canadian company.

The HRM Organics Management Facility will process up to 60,000 tonnes of organic waste as collected from HRM residential and commercial collection programs. The new facility will utilize proven in-vessel aerobic technology, with industry leading pre and post treatment systems that are fully housed indoors and incorporates advanced odour mitigation, capture and treatment measures for facilities of this kind. Known as aerobic digestion or composting, the advanced treatment at this facility will result in the conversion of organic waste to Class A Compost as defined by CCME and Nova Scotia Environment guidelines.

"Together with our partners at the AIM Environmental Group, Maple Reinders has a well-established history of advancing proven and quality-based solutions to the public and private organics treatment sector" said Reuben Scholtens, Vice-President of Major Projects for Maple Reinders. "It is through HRM's confidence in our expertise in all aspects of project delivery in this market that we were awarded the opportunity to help them bring their project to life. We are deeply committed to this market and look forward to seeing larger and more complex projects being delivered under the P3 format." He added: "HRM, too, must be acknowledged for showing a commitment to not only meeting basic requirements of organic waste treatment but for developing a future-ready, best-in-class facility."

Maple Reinders is a full-service builder that specializes in building construction (industrial, commercial and institutional); and civil/environmental construction (water/wastewater treatment plants, composting, energy-from-waste, biogas, cogeneration, mining sector). With annual construction revenues nearing half a billion dollars, the company has offices across Canada and has completed over 2,600 projects coast-to-coast. Serving Canadian governments and private industry for over 50-years, Maple Reinders has grown to become one of the most respected, highly adaptable and trusted design, construction and infrastructure private financing firms in Canada today.

