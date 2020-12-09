Maple Reinders Consortium Named Preferred Proponent for the Halifax Regional Municipality's Organics Management Infrastructure and Long-Term Operating (DBOOT/PPP) Contract

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Maple Reinders today announced that Harbour City Resources (HCR), a special purpose company of which Maple Reinders is a managing partner, has been named Preferred Proponent for the Halifax Regional Municipality's (HRM) Organics Management Infrastructure and Long-Term Operating Contract. The project will be delivered under a Design-Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBOOT) Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) with a 25 – 35 year operations and maintenance period. The facility will incorporate the latest and most reliable processes for the advanced, aerobic treatment of organic waste material. This news comes as the result of a rigorous evaluation process led by HRM and represents a significant milestone for the Municipality in its goal to continually increase its commitment to its residents and to the environment.

Maple Reinders affiliate company AIM Environmental Group is a partner in HCR and will provide both proprietary technology to the facility as well as the long-term operations and maintenance services.

Once complete, the new facility will replace two aging facilities and will position HRM well into the future with respect to sustainable management and recycling of organic waste material from residents and commercial producers. The facility incorporates Canada's most advanced compost screening infrastructure and will create a Class A compost product from the Municipality's organic waste material. AIM Environmental Group presently operates one of these aging facilities for HRM and will assume management of both facilities during the design, construction, and commissioning phases of the process.

"We are pleased to continue our legacy of committed service to Atlantic Canada and to providing the country's most advanced organics treatment facilities", said Maple Reinders' Vice-President of Major Projects, Reuben Scholtens. "Together with our partners at AIM Environmental Group, we are the most experienced providers of municipal infrastructure for organic waste treatment in Canada and are pleased to bring this expertise to the Halifax Regional Municipality. We are humbled to have been declared Preferred Proponent and will work closely with HRM staff to make this project a success for both residents and the environment".

About Maple Reinders

Maple Reinders is a full-service builder that specializes in the design and construction of organic and solid waste processing facilities, water and wastewater treatment infrastructure and building construction (industrial, commercial, and institutional). The company stands apart from its peers in that it takes a full-service approach to its infrastructure projects, providing a full range of project financing and long-term operations and maintenance of the assets it develops.

Maple Reinders is a family and employee-owned Canadian company with offices across Canada and has been in business for 53 years.

SOURCE Maple Reinders

For further information: Maple Reinders Group, Reuben Scholtens - Vice-President, Major Projects, 905-821-4844

Related Links

http://www.maple-reinders.com/

