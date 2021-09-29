Maple Offers Virtual HIV Prevention Visits Covered By OHIP

New program addresses barriers to sexual healthcare and increases access to PrEP medication

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Starting today, Maple, Canada's leading virtual care provider, will be offering OHIP-covered scheduled visits with a specialist for those looking to prevent HIV. This program will support Ontarians at risk for HIV, many of those who are marginalized, stigmatized, and face the greatest barriers to healthcare.

One in eight people living with HIV in Canada are unaware of their status.1 People with HIV can be asymptomatic, and it can take months or even years to spot the first sign of infection. However, the virus can still be passed along through contact with bodily fluids.

"A lack of timely, convenient, stigma-free care is one of the main reasons patients hesitate to seek treatment, and this results in significantly worse health outcomes," says Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder of Maple. "We're pleased to bring safe, judgement-free, OHIP-covered HIV prevention visits to Maple for those who have been exposed to HIV or worry they are at high risk of contracting HIV."

Using Maple, patients will be able to schedule a visit with a Canadian-licensed infectious disease specialist to evaluate their risk and determine if prevention therapy or pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is appropriate. Follow-up appointments are also covered by OHIP and will be required for some patients in order to track their progress and monitor for sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

"Access to virtual sexual health assessment and care is especially important for high-risk populations," says Dr. Lucas Castellani, Infectious Disease Specialist. "Prevention options are both safe and effective in reducing the risk of getting HIV."



Patients can access care by audio or video from a phone, tablet, or computer. For more information, visit www.getmaple.ca/providers/hiv-risk-and-prevention/ .

