New online challenge engages families with simple at-home activities that convey the importance of regenerative agriculture

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI), the world's first major carbon neutral food company, continues to support Canadians with climate-friendly little changes that can collectively contribute to a better planet. November 7 marks the third annual Little Changes Day, established to celebrate Maple Leaf Foods' carbon neutral anniversary and encourage Canadians to partake in their own sustainability journey, by integrating eco-friendly habits into everyday routines.

A recent survey1 from Maple Leaf Foods reveals nearly all Canadians (94%) care about protecting the environment and 84% agree that working together is important to turn the tide of climate change, yet many don't know where to start to make a difference. Maple Leaf Foods started Little Changes Day to inspire Canadians with simple and fun resources to help jumpstart Canadians' eco-friendly habits. This year, the Little Changes Day 'Grow Your Own Greens' challenge was developed in partnership with Earth Rangers, the kids' conservation organization. Accessible via the Earth Rangers App, the challenge teaches families about the importance of sustainable farming practices, through simple, eco-friendly at-home activities, including how to:

Grow your own greens using kitchen scraps (e.g. using lettuce stalks and herb stems)

Create indoor planters using recycled materials

Successfully plant indoors, with information on the best types of planters, soil, and veggies that grow best inside (e.g. lettuce, microgreens, herbs)

"Prioritizing sustainable choices to protect the environment is something we're committed to as part of our broader mission to 'Raise the Good in Food'," says Joe McMahan, Vice President, Sustainability and Shared Value at Maple Leaf Foods. "Little Changes Day is just one way in which we encourage Canadians to participate in our purposeful journey to better protect our planet and food supply."

"This year's 'Grow Your Own Greens' challenge shows families how eco-friendly farming practices can make a difference. Through knowledge and understanding, Canadians can help us to maintain Canada's food supply for future generations. Change can start from something as small as growing lettuce in your kitchen, to the solutions we're delivering on a much larger scale, such as regenerative agriculture practices within our supply chain to support our growers," says McMahan.

Positive momentum for the planet

The third Little Changes Day builds on the momentum of ongoing resources and activities designed to provide eco-friendly tips for families looking for easy ways to practice sustainability. From learning how to curb household carbon emissions through 2022's Little Changes Home Challenge or conserving electricity and connecting with family through 2023's Disconnect to Reconnect Challenge, year-over-year, each activity has shown how easy and FUN combatting climate change can be.

A partnership that's making a difference

As long-term supporters of Earth Rangers' mission, Maple Leaf Foods has collaborated on multiple initiatives that have empowered more than 200,000 members to take action for the planet. The latest Little Changes Day challenge is just one activity to be included within the wider Future Farmer Mission that explores how regenerative agriculture helps to improve soil health, fight climate change, and increase biodiversity to ensure plants and animals thrive. It has, to date, seen more than 3,000 completed actions.

"Teaching younger generations about the importance of protecting the environment in a fun and relatable way that encourages positive action helps give kids a sense of agency and confidence in their ability to make a difference in the fight against climate change," says Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "With organizations like Maple Leaf Foods' support, the Future Farmer Mission and new Grow Your Own Greens Challenge are increasing agricultural knowledge and access to fresh food among kids and families, while making the connection between the food we eat and broader sustainability issues."

How to take part

The Future Farmer Mission is available now, and the Grow Your Own Greens Challenge launches on November 7. Both are accessible for free through the Earth Rangers App.

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods' commitment to environmental sustainability, visit MapleLeafFoods.com/our-commitments.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co. ®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the kids' conservation organization, committed to instilling environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in every child in Canada. They do this through a variety of free programming that children can participate in at school, at home, and in their communities. With over 350,000 active members and alumni across Canada, Earth Rangers is the largest youth conservation organization globally. Their programs provide kids with tangible activities, real-life conservation projects and engaging content—but more than that, they provide a sense of belonging, optimism and proof that when we all work together, we can make a difference. Learn more at www.earthrangers.com.

1About this Study: These findings are from a survey conducted by Maple Leaf Foods from April 8th to April 10th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,500 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

