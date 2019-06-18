Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security Applauds Food Policy for Canada

Leadership and collaboration across all levels of government and political parties critical to achieve food security for all Canadians

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security ("The Centre") today voiced its strong support and appreciation for the launch of the much-anticipated Food Policy for Canada. The Centre praises the government on the initiatives and commitments contained within the Policy that support the advancement of more sustainable and equitable food system.

Food insecurity is a national shame, with over 4 million Canadians, including 1 in 6 children, facing hunger. It is also a racialized issue, affecting 70% of children in Nunavut and Indigenous and black Canadians at rates 25% to 30% higher than the national average. The Food Policy for Canada reflects the feedback received from national consultation that Canadians, no matter where they live in Canada, must be able to access a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious and culturally appropriate food.

"This is not a food issue – Canada produces more food than we need. This is a poverty issue, with many other factors contributing to food insecurity such as geographic, social, nutritional literacy and health barriers," said Michael McCain, Honorary Chair of the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security. "While community-based programs provide important enablers to reduce food insecurity, eliminating hunger in Canada will depend on all levels of government working with urgency and cooperation on policy and program interventions."

"The commitments reflected in the Food Policy for Canada will play an important role in making nutritious, sustainably produced food accessible for all Canadians. We are greatly encouraged that the Policy includes the establishment of a Food Policy Advisory Council that recognizes the need for collaboration across industry, civil society and government to implement the vision and goals of the Policy. As we head into a federal election, we call for all parties to enshrine the importance of implementing the national food policy into their policy platforms, as critical to address critical social, economic and environmental issues and advance social justice for all Canadians," concluded Mr. McCain.

