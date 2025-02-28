Maple from Canada Turns Trash Talk into Maple-Infused Beer to Toast Team Canada's Victory

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Maple from Canada, an organization representing over 13,500 maple producers, and Steadfast Brewing Co., a craft brewery in the heart of Toronto, have collaborated to launch a new limited-edition maple-infused beer called "The Only Thing We're Good For." This partnership was formed following a viral trash-talking video in which it was claimed that Canadians are only good for "maple syrup and beer." Maple from Canada seized the opportunity to celebrate the nation's win over its southern rival in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off by crafting the ultimate Canadian victory beer.

Canadian pride has never been stronger in recent months. In fact, a recent poll from Angus Reid uncovered that in less than two months (December 24, 2024 to February 25, 2025) there has been a 10% increase in Canadians having a "deep emotional attachment to Canada"1—and for many the 4 Nations Face-Off was bigger than a hockey game. Rogers surveyed Canadians before the game and uncovered that 75% of them stated that Canada's national pride is deeply intertwined with the sport.2

With ongoing tensions between the United States and Canada, this match became the ultimate moment to prove national pride. This beer places itself as an emblem of this victory, proudly proclaiming the things Canada is good for: maple syrup, beer and now undoubtedly, hockey. While the rivalry keeps us on our toes, we raise a glass to our neighbors—because at the end of the day, good beer and good maple are worth sharing.

"The Only Thing We're Good For" is a red ale with a rich caramel body, balanced by fruity ale notes and moderate bitterness from Canadian hops. Pure maple syrup added during fermentation gives this brew a buttery maple aroma and a light, lingering sweetness. Crafted with care by Steadfast's master brewers—the award-winning brewery—this special-edition maple-infused beer reflects the strong, proud spirit of Canadians and will leave you wanting more.

This maple-infused beer will be available in limited quantities in April 2025, making it a must-have for beer lovers and patriotic Canadians alike. You can get yours this spring—just in time for sugar shack season—at Steadfast Brewing Co. on Lansdowne Ave, Toronto, while supplies last.

About Québec Maple Syrup Producers and the Maple from Canada brand

Québec Maple Syrup Producers represents the interests of 13,500 maple producers and more than 8,400 maple enterprises. Québec accounts for 67% of the world's maple syrup production. Marketed under the Maple from Canada brand, maple syrup is now enjoyed in some 70 nations by people who appreciate its unique taste, authentic origins, and environmental responsibility.

About Steadfast

Steadfast Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery in the heart of Toronto's West End. We are brewer-owned, and specialize in great traditional styles, with a side of fun, unexpected beer. With a big focus on community, we try our best to support our neighbours near and far.

