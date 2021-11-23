Maple Expands Access to Virtual Care for Eligible BMO Business Credit Cardholders

New benefit connects small business credit cardholders to virtual primary and mental healthcare

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Business owners across Canada will now have access to Maple's industry leading virtual care platform. This innovative collaboration, available to BMO® World Elite® Business Mastercard® and BMO® AIR MILES® World Elite® Business Mastercard® credit cardholders, is designed to meet the evolving needs of business owners with direct and on-demand access to Maple's network of healthcare providers anytime, anywhere.

As business owners look for ways to recover and rebuild from the effects of the pandemic, staying on top of their health and wellness is an important part of the overall health of their business. This program will give credit cardholders and their families access to free virtual healthcare visits with general practitioners and mental health counsellors.

"We're thrilled to come together with BMO and provide this unique credit card benefit to business owners," says Amii Stephenson, Senior Director of Business Development at Maple. "This program will allow owners and their families to choose the type of care they need, save valuable time and prioritize their physical and mental health."

Using Maple, business owners will be able to connect with a doctor, from the comfort of their home or workplace, cutting down on time spent at the walk-in clinic or emergency room for medical advice, diagnoses, prescriptions, or lab requisitions. They'll also be able to connect with a mental health counsellor to help manage the unique pressures of being a business owner, including coping with work stress, increasing focus, improving performance and motivation, navigating personal challenges and more.

"We're proud to bring accessible healthcare to business credit cardholders across Canada through this partnership with Maple," said Jennifer Douglas, Head, BMO North American Retail & Small Business Payments. "Business owners are looking for benefits that can simplify their day-to-day life with value-add features and tailor-made solutions. This program will provide them with personalized healthcare at their fingertips, allowing them to prioritize both their health and business."

How it works:

Apply for a BMO® World Elite® Business Mastercard® or BMO® AIR MILES® World Elite® Business Mastercard®; Upon approval, you'll receive a unique registration link from Maple via email to activate your account.

For more information about virtual care through Maple for eligible BMO credit card holders, visit www.getmaple.ca/bmo-cards.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at www.getmaple.ca .

About BMO

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

