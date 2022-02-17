Maple Completes Vendor Verification Process In Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Maple, a leader in providing virtual healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that it has met all provincial requirements as part of the validation process to be a verified vendor for virtual care in Ontario.

The year-long process included a live demonstration of mandatory provincial standards and the substantiation of multiple data, privacy, and security measures. The evidence-based standards were developed in consultation with healthcare organizations and clinicians across the province. Solutions that achieve validation have demonstrated to have met provincial standards for privacy, security, technology and functionality. Maple attested to these requirements in the spring of 2021 and has now completed and passed the full validation testing process for its secure messaging and video visits solution. As a result, Maple is now listed as validated on the Virtual Visits Verification site for virtual care within the Ontario health care sector and meets all of the provincial privacy, security, interoperability, and technical requirements.

"Clinicians and health system administrators can feel confident in selecting Maple as a best-in-class, fully vetted solution for virtual care appointments for their patients," said Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder of Maple. "We're pleased to be a validated platform in Ontario, which further affirms our commitment to delivering the highest quality, safe virtual care for Canadians."

Maple is currently being used by provincial health authorities, hospitals, clinics, and long-term care homes across Canada to support emergency department, inpatient, and outpatient care.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca .

