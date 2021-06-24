Maple Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Maple, one of Canada's top growing companies and most trusted brands in telemedicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Smith, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Marc Caltabiano as Chief Product Officer (CPO). The expansion of Maple's leadership team comes as the company continues to invest in accelerating the delivery of virtual care across the country, capitalizing on industry growth opportunities and its collaboration with Shoppers Drug Mart.

Carl comes to Maple with extensive experience leading finance operations for public and private technology companies. He brings over 20 years of experience in acquisitions, capital markets, investor relations, and business operations. Most recently, Carl held the position of CFO at Converge Technology Solutions, a publicly traded Hybrid IT Solutions company. Prior to that he was the CFO at Espial Group, a publicly traded software company on the TSX that was acquired by a leading Canadian based software company.

"Carl is a proven leader with a breadth of experience that will complement our executive management team," says Brett Belchetz, CEO and Co-founder of Maple. "His knowledge is extremely valued as we continue to build on our growth strategies."

Marc joins Maple following his role as CPO for Reflektive, where he managed product vision and led growth in a highly competitive human resources technology market. Prior to that, Marc led the product function at Renaissance Learning, an educational technology company, where he was responsible for defining the product strategy and user experience, as well as delivering innovative products that help educators improve student outcomes. Marc also served as VP of Product and Strategy for TripAdvisor where he led product management and strategy for their largest business unit.

"We're excited to welcome Marc and bring his many years of product leadership experience to Maple," adds Belchetz. "As virtual health services continue to play an important role in healthcare accessibility for Canadians, having Marc on board will ensure we meet the evolving needs of our patients and partners."

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca .

