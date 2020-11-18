Maple and Green Shield Canada Bring Virtual Care Access to Group Plan Members

Program will allow direct access to physicians in minutes, seven days a week.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting December 1, Green Shield Canada (GSC) Group plan members will have free access to Maple's industry leading virtual care platform, allowing direct access to physicians in minutes for over 1,000,000 Canadians. As a part of GSC's mandate as a non-profit to give back to plan sponsors and Canadians, they are providing the program free of charge to help support Group plan members through the winter months.

"Increasing direct, timely access to healthcare providers has never been more important for the health of Canadians," says Christy Prada, VP Business Development, Maple. "Expanding our partnership with GSC will not only help enhance the physical and mental health of our country, but also increase productivity and engagement for some of Canada's top employers. This is essential at a time when many people are struggling to juggle both home and work life under one roof."

As part of the program, Group plan members and their families will have access to Maple's virtual care application for up to four on-demand consultations with Maple's general practitioners for a minimum of three months. The visits can be used for both acute and chronic health needs, as well as mental health concerns best treated by a physician. Currently, over 15% of Maple visits are for mental health needs, a number that is increasing as ongoing stress, uncertainty, and physical distancing take their toll on Canadians. Group plan members will also have access to Maple's secure medical records system, shared across physicians on the platform to ensure continuity of care for each patient.

"As a leading advocate for evidence-based digital health technologies and the impact they can have on the health care experience for Canadians, it was an easy decision for GSC to step up and support our plan members during the ongoing health crisis," explains Zahid Salman, GSC's President & CEO. "We are taking no chances in ensuring plan members receive the health care they need safely and conveniently this winter."

With its scalable design and over 900 highly trained physicians on its platform nationwide, Maple will maintain average wait times at five minutes to ensure Canadians can address their healthcare issues as soon as they arise.

During the promotion, consultations will be accessible through secure instant message, audio, or video on Maple's mobile application, seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. local time.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals and clinics seeking to advance their delivery of care. Learn more at getmaple.ca .

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada's fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. Greenshield.ca

SOURCE Maple.

For further information: Katie MacKay, Director Marketing Communications, Maple, [email protected]

Related Links

http://getmaple.ca

