Manulift introduces Merlo Roto 70.24 S Plus to Canadian Market

Boasting enhanced performance and lifting power, the 70.24 S Plus offers the industrial and construction markets a new high-end telehandler to complement their current product offerings in the Canadian market.

The new Roto provides a high maximum load capacity of 15, 430 lbs (7,000 kg) and 79 feet (24.2m) boom height to help tackle projects in all terrains and conditions. The 70.24 S Plus offers a powerful FPT NEF45 engine with 170 HP and a maximum speed of 40 km/h and stands as one of Merlo's most powerful units in Canada.

Unmatched Technology

Merlo's "ROTO Range" allows the machine to rotate a full 360° without having to reposition the unit. It also features a 20-degree tilt cab designed to give the operator a continuous view of the boom and its load.

Advanced Safety

The Advanced Safety System displays the telehandler's parameters in real-time, including the stabilizer position, boom extension angle, turret position, carriage rotation, load position and weight.

High-Performance Power and Efficiency

The machine's perfect weight distribution, optimal telescopic lifting boom and sliding mechanism designs allowed for a considerable increase in performance.

Independent Stabilizers

The stabilizers on the Roto 70.24 S Plus are independently controlled allowing you to level the unit in all terrains.

About Manulift

Manulift is the telehandler specialist in Canada. As proud distributors of Merlo, Skytrak and Snorkel, Manulift. With reliable expertise and unmatched service. From agriculture, to construction, material handling, landscaping and mining, our mission has been to help Canadian businesses optimize their operations for the past 45 years. For product information or dealer locations, please contact Manulift at 100, rue d'Anvers Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC G3A 1S4 - (877) 641-8355 or www.manulift.ca.

