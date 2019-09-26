MANULIFT expands its reach in the GTA: Canada's specialist in the sale of heavy telescopic equipment opens a 10 million-dollar operations centre in Stoney Creek Ontario

Access to photo and video by clicking this link

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MANULIFT, Canada's leader in heavy telescopic equipment with its distinctive green colour announces the opening of a 10 million-dollar operations centre in the Greater Toronto Area, strategically situated on the QEW in Stoney Creek Ontario (near Hamilton). MANULIFT will bring to the Greater Toronto Area a level of service and supply that are unsurpassed in the industry.

The 24 service bays at the brand new super operational centre in Stoney Creek are triple the number in the former rented space in Burlington and staff will grow to 24 mechanics and sales staff, up from six. (CNW Group/MANULIFT)

MANULIFT has a long history of helping construction contractors to improve their productivity and we are present in special markets as well. MANULIFT is proud to be a supplier to the Canadian Armed Forces and we are contributing to the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT – an 8-billion-dollar project that will provide Toronto with a new world class light rail system by 2021.

« We are privileged and honored to participate in the development of projects like the LRT in Toronto and we will be there as the Queen City continues to grow » says Martin Drolet, President of MANULIFT.

The state-of-the-art MANULIFT service centre in Stoney Creek covers some 30,000 square feet. It is designed to cater to the needs of clients who work in building, tunneling, mining, public works, recycling and other industries.

"The addition of MANULIFT Stoney Creek (Hamilton) to our facilities in Calgary, Montreal and Quebec City and our national distribution network will allow us to accelerate our growth over the next five years" says Drolet.

About 300 people work in maintenance and support jobs at MANULIFT.

"MANULIFT is the country's leading supplier of compact, high-performance and made-for-safety telescopic equipment. Staying at the forefront of the industry drives our growth hour by hour, day by day" says Drolet.

The choice and inventory of telescopic equipment you will find at MANULIFT are unmatched. They make for increased speed, increased security and increased cost efficiency on all manner of work sites and special projects, including Formula 1 racing.

Rise to the occasion with MANULIFT.

SOURCE MANULIFT

For further information: Source: Martin Drolet, President and CEO - MANULIFT E.M.I.; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (cellular), 514-843-1901 (direct line), adumas@national.ca

Related Links

https://www.manulift.ca/

