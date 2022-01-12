Manulife Virtually Opens the Market

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. The Company draws on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, its leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 countries and territories. Manulife Investment Management develops innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engages with companies in its securities portfolios, and maintains a high standard of stewardship where it owns and operates assets.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday January 12, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

