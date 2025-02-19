Manulife Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945 C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") reported banner full year and fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2024, with record core earnings, 30%+ increases across top-line business metrics1, double-digit core EPS2 growth for the full year, as well as declaring a common share dividend increase of 10%.

Key highlights for full year 2024 and the fourth quarter ("4Q24") include:

Core earnings 3 of $7.2 billion in 2024, up 8% on a constant exchange rate basis 4 from 2023. Core earnings of $1.9 billion in 4Q24, up 6% from the fourth quarter of 2023 ("4Q23")

of in 2024, up 8% on a constant exchange rate basis from 2023. Core earnings of in 4Q24, up 6% from the fourth quarter of 2023 ("4Q23") Net income attributed to shareholders of $5.4 billion in 2024, up $0.3 billion from 2023, and $1.6 billion in 4Q24, in line with 4Q23

in 2024, up from 2023, and in 4Q24, in line with 4Q23 Core EPS of $3.87 in 2024, up 11% 4 from 2023, and $1.03 in 4Q24, up 9% from 4Q23 Excluding the impact of Global Minimum Taxes ("GMT") 5 , core EPS 2 was $3.97 in 2024, up 14% 4 from 2023, and $1.06 in 4Q24, up 13% from 4Q23

in 2024, up 11% from 2023, and in 4Q24, up 9% from 4Q23 EPS of $2.84 in 2024, up 8% 4 from 2023, and $0.88 in 4Q24, in line with 4Q23

in 2024, up 8% from 2023, and in 4Q24, in line with 4Q23 Core ROE 2 of 16.4% in 2024 and 16.5% in 4Q24, and ROE of 12.0% in 2024 and 14.0% in 4Q24

of 16.4% in 2024 and 16.5% in 4Q24, and ROE of 12.0% in 2024 and 14.0% in 4Q24 Entered into an agreement with RGA to reinsure two blocks of legacy business, including a younger block of long-term care ("LTC"), our second LTC reinsurance transaction in less than 12 months. The transaction was completed in the first quarter of 2025 with an effective date of January 1, 2025

LICAT ratio 6 of 137% in 4Q24, in line with prior quarter

of 137% in 4Q24, in line with prior quarter Remittances 7 of $7.0 billion in 2024 compared with $5.5 billion in 2023

of in 2024 compared with in 2023 Purchased and cancelled 4.6% of common shares outstanding, or more than 82 million common shares, for $3.2 billion in 2024

Also announced today: A 10% increase in the quarterly dividend per common share, and A Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") that permits repurchase of up to 3% of outstanding common shares, commencing in late February 2025 8



"2024 was a banner year for Manulife on many fronts and we finished the year with very strong results. We delivered record insurance new business results for the full year, including 30%+ increases year-over-year across APE sales7, new business CSM4 and new business value7. Asia continued to lead with substantial top-line growth and a 27% increase in core earnings. Global WAM ended the year with over $13 billion of net inflows7, a 220 basis point increase in core EBITDA margin2 and 30% core earnings growth."

"We continued to build on our momentum to deliver for shareholders and customers. We closed the largest LTC reinsurance transaction in the industry and announced a second LTC risk transfer deal within 12 months. We also made significant progress towards our digital, customer leadership ambition, achieving a record high Net Promoter Score and generating over $600 million of benefits9 from our initiatives globally in 2024. We have created a robust foundation for sustained growth. I am confident about the future of Manulife and the value that we will continue to generate for our shareholders."

— Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer

"We continued to make progress against our targets announced at Investor Day. Our core ROE increased to 16.4% and core EPS grew 11%, despite the impact of Global Minimum Tax. Expense efficiency ratio2 improved further and ended at 44.8% for the full year. We remitted $7.0 billion in 2024, reflecting our strong cash generating capability across our global operations and benefiting from our capital optimization initiatives. We returned $6.1 billion of capital to shareholders, including buying back 4.6% of outstanding common shares. As announced today, the Board approved a 10% increase in the common share dividend, and we are launching a new NCIB program to repurchase up to 3% of our outstanding common shares."

— Colin Simpson, Manulife Chief Financial Officer

Results at a Glance



Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 4Q24 4Q23 Change4,7 2024 2023 Change Net Income attributed to shareholders $ 1,638 $ 1,659 (3) % $ 5,385 $ 5,103 5 % Core Earnings $ 1,907 $ 1,773 6 % $ 7,226 $ 6,684 8 % EPS ($) $ 0.88 $ 0.86 0 % $ 2.84 $ 2.61 8 % Core EPS ($) $ 1.03 $ 0.92 9 % $ 3.87 $ 3.47 11 % ROE 14.0 % 15.3 % -1.3 pps 12.0 % 11.9 % 0.1 pps Core ROE 16.5 % 16.4 % 0.1 pps 16.4 % 15.9 % 0.5 pps Book value per common share ($) $ 25.63 $ 22.36 15 % $ 25.63 $ 22.36 15 % Adjusted BV per common share ($)2 $ 37.02 $ 32.19 15 % $ 37.02 $ 32.19 15 % Financial leverage ratio (%)2 23.7 % 24.3 % -0.6 pps 23.7 % 24.3 % -0.6 pps APE sales $ 2,248 $ 1,550 42 % $ 8,385 $ 6,440 30 % New business CSM $ 842 $ 626 32 % $ 2,887 $ 2,167 32 % NBV $ 842 $ 630 31 % $ 3,077 $ 2,324 32 % Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ 1.2 $ (1.3) - $ 13.3 $ 4.5 196 %

Results by Segment



Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 4Q24 4Q23 Change7 2024 2023 Change Asia (US$)

Net Income attributed to shareholders $ 417 $ 452 (8) % $ 1,717 $ 995 71 % Core Earnings 477 414 16 % 1,890 1,518 27 % APE sales 1,187 731 63 % 4,429 3,313 36 % New Business CSM 419 303 38 % 1,567 1,148 38 % NBV 418 306 37 % 1,612 1,206 35 % Canada











Net Income attributed to shareholders $ 439 $ 365 20 % $ 1,221 $ 1,191 3 % Core Earnings 390 352 11 % 1,568 1,487 5 % APE sales 376 363 4 % 1,689 1,409 20 % New Business CSM 116 70 66 % 357 224 59 % NBV 168 139 21 % 627 490 28 % U.S. (US$)

Net Income attributed to shareholders $ 73 $ 146 (50) % $ 96 $ 473 (80) % Core Earnings 294 349 (16) % 1,234 1,304 (5) % APE sales 151 141 7 % 454 416 9 % New Business CSM 100 105 (5) % 278 292 (5) % NBV 63 54 17 % 175 153 14 % Global WAM

Net Income attributed to shareholders $ 384 $ 365 3 % $ 1,597 $ 1,297 22 % Core Earnings 481 353 34 % 1,736 1,321 30 % Gross flows ($ billions)7 43.5 35.1 21 % 171.7 143.4 19 % Average AUMA ($ billions)7 1,015 817 21 % 946 813 15 % Core EBITDA margin 28.6 % 25.7 % 290 bps 27.1 % 24.9 % 220 bps

Strategic Highlights

We continued to transform our portfolio and accelerate new business growth through expanded market offerings and enhanced distribution capabilities

During 2024, we closed the largest LTC reinsurance transaction in the industry and the largest universal life reinsurance transaction in Canada. We also entered into an agreement in 4Q24 for a second LTC reinsurance transaction in less than 12 months on a younger LTC block, further validating the prudence of our reserves and assumptions. These transactions also further transformed our business profile to higher return and lower risk.

In Asia, we expanded Manulife Pro, our proprietary proposition for top-tier agents, to Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong. The proposition provides select agents with differentiated resources and tools, including dedicated underwriting support and enhanced customer engagement services with access to customer leads. This initiative contributed to improved agent productivity, demonstrated by our 23% year-over-year growth in agency APE sales in 2024. With this expansion, Manulife Pro is now available in five of our markets10.

In addition, we further addressed the complex and evolving financial needs of high-net-worth individuals through a focus on innovative customer solutions. This includes the launch of two new products that cater to the protection, legacy planning and wealth management needs of high-net-worth customers.

In Global WAM, we completed the acquisition of CQS, a U.K.-based multi-sector alternative credit manager, which positively contributed to Global WAM net flows and core earnings in 2024. We have leveraged these expanded investment capabilities to launch the John Hancock Multi Asset Credit Fund in U.S. Retail. This fund is a strong addition to our growing lineup of liquid and semi-liquid alternative offerings which are part of our larger credit franchise.

In Canada, we introduced a guaranteed issue life product, designed to provide accessible life insurance coverage with guaranteed fixed premiums for a wide range of individuals seeking straightforward and reliable life insurance coverage. Also, we refreshed our suite of segregated fund options with a new product that features a simplified, all-inclusive fee structure and offers Canadians an investment solution to help with their estate planning needs.

In the U.S., we entered into a strategic distribution collaboration with Annexus — one of the nation's leading independent retirement planning product design and distribution companies — to expand our portfolio of indexed account offerings and reach a wider market with our Protection Indexed Universal Life solution.

We have made significant progress on our ambition to be the most digital, customer-centric company in our industry

We are driving value from generative AI by rapidly scaling use cases across our organization. We had 27 use cases in production, with another 32 in development at the end of 2024. Our continued investment in foundational capabilities has put us in a strong position, and enabled faster and easier execution in deploying AI-based solutions. We are able to quickly scale use cases, enhancing value for our customers and our business.

In Asia, we strengthened agent-customer interactions through the launch of an innovative generative AI sales tool in both Singapore and Japan. It enables our agents to automatically create personalized engagement strategies to offer customers the right solutions at the right time based on their needs, preferences, demographic data and transaction histories.

In Global WAM, we advanced and broadened our wealth planning and advice business with the implementation of a new advisor retail wealth platform and an AI-powered planning tool in Canada, and a new AI-powered sales enablement app in Asia. These tools improve productivity for advisors and agents and deliver an enhanced digital experience for investors.

In Canada, we entered into a multi-year loyalty rewards partnership agreement with Aeroplan. We launched the Aeroplan Rewards and Challenges program in the Manulife mobile app that enables eligible group benefits plan members to earn reward points by completing programs and benefits-related activities to encourage health and well-being.

In the U.S., we continued to modernize the end-to-end purchase and delivery process by introducing a term solution with digital policy delivery, payment capabilities, and easy registration process to the Life Customer Storefront as well as Vitality's website.

Record core earnings for full year and 4Q24 reflecting strong growth in our highest potential businesses 11

Core earnings of $7.2 billion in 2024, up 8% from 2023, and $1.9 billion in 4Q24, up 6% from 4Q23

The increase in 2024 reflected strong business growth led by Global WAM and Asia, and a lower net charge in the provision for Expected Credit Loss, which more than offset the impacts of GMT and reinsurance transactions that were closed earlier in 2024. Excluding the impact of GMT, full year 2024 core earnings increased 10% from the prior year4.

In 4Q24, strong momentum continued in Global WAM, Asia and Canada where we generated double-digit growth compared with 4Q23.

Asia core earnings were up 16% in 4Q24, reflecting continued business growth momentum and impacts from the annual updates to actuarial methods and assumptions.

core earnings were up 16% in 4Q24, reflecting continued business growth momentum and impacts from the annual updates to actuarial methods and assumptions. Global WAM core earnings increased 34% primarily driven by higher net fee income from favourable market impacts and positive net flows. In addition, 4Q24 core earnings benefited from certain non- recurring tax true-ups and tax benefits, performance fees from CQS, and continued expense discipline.

In Canada , more favourable insurance experience overall, and business growth in Group Insurance drove an 11% increase in 4Q24 core earnings.

, more favourable insurance experience overall, and business growth in Group Insurance drove an 11% increase in 4Q24 core earnings. U.S. core earnings decreased 16%, reflecting lower investment spreads, impacts from the previously completed reinsurance transaction and the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions.

In Corporate and Other, core earnings decreased $72 million , mainly due to the impact of GMT and higher interest on capital allocated to operating segments.

Net Income attributed to shareholders of $5.4 billion in 2024, $0.3 billion higher compared with 2023, and $1.6 billion in 4Q24, in line with 4Q23

The $0.3 billion increase in 2024 net income was driven by core earnings growth and improved market experience, partially offset by a higher net charge related to the updates to actuarial methods and assumptions and lower tax- related benefits. The net charge from market experience in 2024 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns on alternative long-duration assets ("ALDA"), driven by real estate and private equity investments, as well as realized loss due to the sale of debt instruments related to the reinsurance transactions that were closed in 2024. This realized loss due to the sale of debt instruments was broadly offset by an associated change in Other Comprehensive Income, resulting in a neutral impact to book value.

4Q24 net income was in line with prior year, as core earnings growth offset the non-recurrence of the impact from updates to actuarial methods and assumptions in 4Q23. The net charge from market experience in 4Q24 was primarily related to lower-than-expected returns on public equity and lower-than-expected returns on ALDA, driven by real estate investments.

30%+ increases in insurance new business results and $13.3 billion of net inflows in Global WAM

APE sales, new business CSM and NBV hit record levels in 2024 and increased 30%, 32% and 32%, respectively, year-over-year. We achieved our four best quarters ever in 2024 for all three metrics

Asia led with continued momentum throughout 2024 and achieved substantial top-line growth, generating 36%, 38% and 35% increases in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively, driven by broad- based growth across Asia , led by Hong Kong . NBV margin 7 remained resilient at 40.7%.

led with continued momentum throughout 2024 and achieved substantial top-line growth, generating 36%, 38% and 35% increases in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively, driven by broad- based growth across , led by . NBV margin remained resilient at 40.7%. In Canada , APE sales and NBV increased 20% and 28%, respectively, driven by higher sales volumes in Group Insurance across all group benefits markets, in participating life insurance and in segregated fund products. New business CSM increased 59%, benefiting from higher sales volumes and higher margins from Individual Insurance and Annuities.

, APE sales and NBV increased 20% and 28%, respectively, driven by higher sales volumes in Group Insurance across all group benefits markets, in participating life insurance and in segregated fund products. New business CSM increased 59%, benefiting from higher sales volumes and higher margins from Individual Insurance and Annuities. In the U.S., APE sales and NBV increased 9% and 14%, respectively, mainly related to increased demand from affluent customers for accumulation insurance products. New business CSM decreased 5% driven by product mix and the impact of interest rates, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

Our 4Q24 new business results demonstrated strong momentum with year-over-year growth of 42%, 32% and 31% in APE sales, new business CSM and NBV, respectively

Asia continued to generate positive momentum in 4Q24 and grew APE sales, new business CSM and NBV by 63%, 38% and 37%, respectively, driven by broad-based growth across Asia .

continued to generate positive momentum in 4Q24 and grew APE sales, new business CSM and NBV by 63%, 38% and 37%, respectively, driven by broad-based growth across . Canada increased APE sales, new business CSM and NBV by 4%, 66% and 21%, respectively, reflecting strong sales growth in participating life insurance and segregated fund products. Lower Group Insurance sales modestly impacted the overall growth in APE sales and NBV.

increased APE sales, new business CSM and NBV by 4%, 66% and 21%, respectively, reflecting strong sales growth in participating life insurance and segregated fund products. Lower Group Insurance sales modestly impacted the overall growth in APE sales and NBV. In the U.S., 4Q24 APE sales and NBV increased 7% and 17%, respectively, driven by increased demand from affluent customers for accumulation insurance products. New business CSM decreased 5% driven by product mix and the impact of interest rates, partially offset by higher sales volumes.

Global WAM net inflows of $13.3 billion in 2024, $8.8 billion higher compared with net inflows of $4.5 billion in 2023, reflecting strong retail net flows and improved net flows in retirement. This contributes to Global WAM's track record of generating positive net flows in 14 out of the past 15 years

Retirement net inflows of $0.7 billion in 2024 increased from net outflows of $4.0 billion in 2023, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of large-case retirement plan redemptions by a single sponsor in the U.S. and higher new retirement plan sales, partially offset by higher member withdrawals.

in 2024 increased from net outflows of in 2023, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of large-case retirement plan redemptions by a single sponsor in the U.S. and higher new retirement plan sales, partially offset by higher member withdrawals. Retail net inflows of $6.8 billion in 2024 increased from net outflows of $0.5 billion in 2023, driven by increased demand for investment products amid a constructive equity market and improved investor sentiment.

in 2024 increased from net outflows of in 2023, driven by increased demand for investment products amid a constructive equity market and improved investor sentiment. Institutional Asset Management net inflows of $5.7 billion in 2024 decreased compared with net inflows of $9.0 billion in 2023, reflecting lower net flows from fixed income and equity mandates.

Global WAM net inflows of $1.2 billion in 4Q24, increased $2.5 billion compared with net outflows of $1.3 billion in 4Q23, driven by continued strong retail net flows across all geographies

Retirement net outflows of $1.9 billion in 4Q24 improved from net outflows of $2.5 billion in 4Q23, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a large-case retirement plan redemption in the U.S. and higher member contributions, partially offset by higher withdrawals.

in 4Q24 improved from net outflows of in 4Q23, primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a large-case retirement plan redemption in the U.S. and higher member contributions, partially offset by higher withdrawals. Retail net inflows of $1.3 billion in 4Q24 improved from net outflows of $1.0 billion in 4Q23, driven by increased demand for investment products amid a constructive equity market and improved investor sentiment.

in 4Q24 improved from net outflows of in 4Q23, driven by increased demand for investment products amid a constructive equity market and improved investor sentiment. Institutional Asset Management net inflows of $1.8 billion in 4Q24 decreased compared with net inflows of $2.1 billion in 4Q23, as higher net flows from fixed income mandates were more than offset by lower net flows in equity mandates.

CSM balance increased 3% with contribution from organic CSM movement of 6% 4,7

CSM was $22,127 million as at December 31, 2024

CSM increased $1,687 million compared with December 31, 2023. Organic CSM movement contributed $1,231 million of the increase in 2024, driven by the impact of new business and interest accretion, partially offset by amortization recognized in core earnings and unfavourable insurance experience. Inorganic CSM movement was an increase of $456 million in 2024, primarily driven by the favourable impacts of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by the impacts of reinsurance transactions and the annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions. Post-tax CSM net of NCI3 was $19,682 million as at December 31, 2024.

____________________________________ (1) Comprised of annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, new business contractual service margin net of NCI ("new business CSM"), new business value ("NBV"), and Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net flows. (2) Diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"), core EPS excluding the impact of GMT, core ROE, core EBITDA margin, expense efficiency ratio, adjusted book value per common share ("adjusted BV per common share") and financial leverage ratio are non-GAAP ratios. (3) Core earnings and post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI") are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non- GAAP and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2024 MD&A"). (4) Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, core EPS, core EPS excluding the impact of GMT, diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), net income attributed to shareholders, new business CSM, core earnings excluding the impact of GMT and contractual service margin net of NCI ("CSM") are stated on a constant exchange rate basis and are non-GAAP ratios. (5) On June 20, 2024, Canada enacted the Global Minimum Tax Act. The impact was reflected in Corporate & Other in situations where GMT was not substantively enacted in local jurisdictions where we operated as of December 31, 2024. (6) Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI") as at December 31, 2024. LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. (7) For more information on remittances, APE sales, NBV, net flows, gross flows, average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA") and new business value margin ("NBV margin"), see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth / declines in APE sales, NBV, net flows, gross flows, average AUMA and organic CSM are stated on a constant exchange rate basis. (8) See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" below. (9) The benefits from our global digital, customer leadership initiatives include expense saves, growth absorption, revenue benefits (margin businesses) and new business CSM growth (insurance). (10) Manulife Pro is available in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong. (11) See "Profitability" in section 1 "Manulife Financial Corporation" and section 8 "Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights" in our 2024 MD&A for more information on notable items attributable to core earnings and net income attributed to shareholders.

Earnings Results Conference Call

Manulife will host a conference call and live webcast on its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 or 1-416-340-2217 (Passcode: 8414068#). Please call in 15 minutes before the start time. You will be required to provide your name and organization to the operator. You may access the webcast at www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports .

The archived webcast will be available following the call at the same URL as above. A replay of the call will also be available until March 22, 2025, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 7315507#).

The Fourth Quarter 2024 Statistical Information Package is also available on the Manulife website at: www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports .

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2024 MD&A and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and the quarter ended December 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which is available on our website at www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports . The Company's 2024 MD&A and additional information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR+ website at https:// www.sedarplus.ca and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at https:// www.sec.gov .

Any information contained in, or otherwise accessible through, websites mentioned in this news release does not form a part of this document unless it is expressly incorporated by reference.

Earnings

The following table presents net income attributed to shareholders, consisting of core earnings and details of the items excluded from core earnings:



Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ millions) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Core earnings









Asia $ 666 $ 619 $ 564 $ 2,589 $ 2,048 Canada 390 412 352 1,568 1,487 U.S. 412 411 474 1,690 1,759 Global Wealth and Asset Management 481 499 353 1,736 1,321 Corporate and Other (42) (113) 30 (357) 69 Total core earnings $ 1,907 $ 1,828 $ 1,773 $ 7,226 $ 6,684 Items excluded from core earnings:









Market experience gains (losses) (192) 186 (133) (1,450) (1,790) Change in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income - (199) 119 (199) 105 Restructuring charge (52) (20) (36) (72) (36) Reinsurance transactions, tax-related items and other (25) 44 (64) (120) 140 Net income attributed to shareholders $ 1,638 $ 1,839 $ 1,659 $ 5,385 $ 5,103

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We use a number of non-GAAP and other financial measures to evaluate overall performance and to assess each of our businesses. This section includes information required by National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure in respect of "specified financial measures" (as defined therein).

Non-GAAP financial measures include core earnings (loss); core earnings available to common shareholders; core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("core EBITDA"); core expenses, core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact of GMT; adjusted book value; post-tax contractual service margin; post-tax contractual service margin net of NCI ("post-tax CSM net of NCI"); and core revenue. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures include the following stated on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis: any of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures; net income attributed to shareholders; and common shareholders' net income.

Non-GAAP ratios include core return on common shareholders' equity ("core ROE"); diluted core earnings per common share ("core EPS"); core EPS excluding the impact of GMT; expense efficiency ratio; adjusted book value per common share; financial leverage ratio; core EBITDA margin; and percentage growth/decline on a constant exchange rate basis in any of the above non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios; net income attributed to shareholders; diluted earnings per common share ("EPS"), CSM, and new business CSM.

Other specified financial measures include remittances; NBV; APE sales; gross flows; net flows; average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA"); NBV margin; and percentage growth/decline in these foregoing specified financial measures. In addition, explanations of the components of the CSM movement, other than the new business CSM were provided in the 2024 MD&A.

Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and, therefore, might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Therefore, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any other financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, including those referred to above, see the section "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" in our 2024 MD&A, which is incorporated by reference.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders — 2024

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



2024

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,197 $ 1,679 $ 132 $ 1,747 $ 335 $ 7,090 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (267) (399) (408) (171) (21) (1,266) Items excluded from core earnings (193) 46 411 23 (233) 54 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (460) (353) 3 (148) (254) (1,212) Net income (post-tax) 2,737 1,326 135 1,599 81 5,878 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 241 - - 2 4 247 Participating policyholders 141 105 - - - 246 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 2,355 1,221 135 1,597 77 5,385 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (178) (384) (1,327) 4 435 (1,450) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (5) 2 (202) - 6 (199) Restructuring charge - (6) - (66) - (72) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (51) 41 (26) (77) (7) (120) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 2,589 $ 1,568 $ 1,690 $ 1,736 $ (357) $ 7,226 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 267 399 408 171 21 1,266 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 2,856 $ 1,967 $ 2,098 $ 1,907 $ (336) $ 8,492

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars — 2024

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



2024

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 2,589 $ 1,568 $ 1,690 $ 1,736 $ (357) $ 7,226 CER adjustment(1) 51 - 36 27 4 118 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 2,640 $ 1,568 $ 1,726 $ 1,763 $ (353) $ 7,344 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 272 399 417 171 21 1,280 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 2,912 $ 1,967 $ 2,143 $ 1,934 $ (332) $ 8,624 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 1,890

$ 1,234





CER adjustment US $(1) (1)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 1,889

$ 1,234







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the four respective quarters that make up 2024 core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders — 2023

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



2023

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,244 $ 1,609 $ 751 $ 1,497 $ 351 $ 6,452 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (279) (378) (402) (204) 99 (1,164) Items excluded from core earnings (161) 5 290 6 179 319 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (440) (373) (112) (198) 278 (845) Net income (post-tax) 1,804 1,236 639 1,299 629 5,607 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests 141 - - 2 1 144 Participating policyholders 315 45 - - - 360 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 1,348 1,191 639 1,297 628 5,103 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (553) (341) (1,196) 10 290 (1,790) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (68) 41 132 - - 105 Restructuring charge - - - (36) - (36) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (79) 4 (56) 2 269 140 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 2,048 $ 1,487 $ 1,759 $ 1,321 $ 69 $ 6,684 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 279 378 402 204 (99) 1,164 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 2,327 $ 1,865 $ 2,161 $ 1,525 $ (30) $ 7,848

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollar — 2023

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



2023

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 2,048 $ 1,487 $ 1,759 $ 1,321 $ 69 $ 6,684 CER adjustment(1) 26 - 65 32 9 132 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 2,074 $ 1,487 $ 1,824 $ 1,353 $ 78 $ 6,816 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 280 378 416 206 (99) 1,181 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 2,354 $ 1,865 $ 2,240 $ 1,559 $ (21) $ 7,997 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 1,518

$ 1,304





CER adjustment US $(1) (34)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 1,484

$ 1,304







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for the four respective quarters that make up 2023 core earnings.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders — 4Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



4Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 781 $ 579 $ 112 $ 419 $ 222 $ 2,113 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (71) (97) (98) (61) (18) (345) Items excluded from core earnings (85) (20) 89 26 (71) (61) Income tax (expenses) recoveries (156) (117) (9) (35) (89) (406) Net income (post-tax) 625 462 103 384 133 1,707 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 18 - - - 4 22 Participating policyholders 24 23 - - - 47 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 583 439 103 384 129 1,638 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) (83) 55 (309) (23) 168 (192) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income - - - - - - Restructuring charge - (6)

- (46) - (52) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - -

- (28) 3 (25) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 666 $ 390 $ 412 $ 481 $ (42) $ 1,907 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 71 97 98 61 18 345 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 737 $ 487 $ 510 $ 542 $ (24) $ 2,252





















Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars — 4Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



4Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 666 $ 390 $ 412 $ 481 $ (42) $ 1,907 CER adjustment(1) - - - - - - Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 666 $ 390 $ 412 $ 481 $ (42) $ 1,907 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 71 97 98 61 18 345 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 737 $ 487 $ 510 $ 542 $ (24) $ 2,252 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 477

$ 294





CER adjustment US $(1) -

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 477

$ 294







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 4Q24.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders — 3Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



3Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,059 $ 578 $ 18 $ 519 $ 167 $ 2,341 Income tax (expenses) recoveries











Core earnings (65) (104) (112) (6) (28) (315) Items excluded from core earnings 26 (10) 99 (14) (60) 41 Income tax (expenses) recoveries (39) (114) (13) (20) (88) (274) Net income (post-tax) 1,020 464 5 499 79 2,067 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to











Non-controlling interests ("NCI") 130 - - 1 - 131 Participating policyholders 63 34 - - - 97 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 827 430 5 498 79 1,839 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax)











Market experience gains (losses) 213 16 (204) 28 133 186 Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income (5) 2 (202) - 6 (199) Restructuring charge - - - (20) - (20) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other - - - (9) 53 44 Core earnings (post-tax) $ 619 $ 412 $ 411 $ 499 $ (113) $ 1,828 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 65 104 112 6 28 315 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 684 $ 516 $ 523 $ 505 $ (85) $ 2,143

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars — 3Q24

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



3Q24

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 619 $ 412 $ 411 $ 499 $ (113) $ 1,828 CER adjustment(1) 12 - 11 10 1 34 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 631 $ 412 $ 422 $ 509 $ (112) $ 1,862 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 66 104 115 5 28 318 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 697 $ 516 $ 537 $ 514 $ (84) $ 2,180 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 453

$ 302





CER adjustment US $(1) (2)

-





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 451

$ 302







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 3Q24.

Reconciliation of core earnings to net income attributed to shareholders — 4Q23

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



4Q23

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 847 $ 498 $ 244 $ 424 $ 110 $ 2,123 Income tax (expenses) recoveries Core earnings (76) (87) (113) (55) 37 (294) Items excluded from core earnings (33) (29) 67 (3) (30) (28) Income tax (expenses) recoveries (109) (116) (46) (58) 7 (322) Net income (post-tax) 738 382 198 366 117 1,801 Less: Net income (post-tax) attributed to Non-controlling interests 37 - - 1 1 39 Participating policyholders 86 17 - - - 103 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders (post-tax) 615 365 198 365 116 1,659 Less: Items excluded from core earnings (post-tax) Market experience gains (losses) - 9 (279) 51 86 (133) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions that flow directly through income 89 4 26 - - 119 Restructuring charge - - - (36) - (36) Reinsurance transactions, tax related items and other (38) - (23) (3) - (64) Core earnings (post-tax) $ 564 $ 352 $ 474 $ 353 $ 30 $ 1,773 Income tax on core earnings (see above) 76 87 113 55 (37) 294 Core earnings (pre-tax) $ 640 $ 439 $ 587 $ 408 $ (7) $ 2,067

Core earnings, CER basis and U.S. dollars — 4Q23

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



4Q23

Asia Canada U.S. Global

WAM Corporate

and Other Total Core earnings (post-tax) $ 564 $ 352 $ 474 $ 353 $ 30 $ 1,773 CER adjustment(1) 11 - 13 7 3 34 Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax) $ 575 $ 352 $ 487 $ 360 $ 33 $ 1,807 Income tax on core earnings, CER basis(2) 78 87 116 56 (38) 299 Core earnings, CER basis (pre-tax) $ 653 $ 439 $ 603 $ 416 $ (5) $ 2,106 Core earnings (U.S. dollars) – Asia and U.S. segments Core earnings (post-tax)(3), US $ $ 414

$ 349





CER adjustment US $(1) (3)

(1)





Core earnings, CER basis (post-tax), US $ $ 411

$ 348







(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) Income tax on core earnings adjusted to reflect the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Income in effect for 4Q24. (3) Core earnings (post-tax) in Canadian $ is translated to US $ using the US $ Statement of Income exchange rate for 4Q23.

Core earnings available to common shareholders

($ millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Core earnings $ 1,907 $ 1,828 $ 1,737 $ 1,754 $ 1,773 $ 7,226 $ 6,684 Less: Preferred share dividends 101 56 99 55 99 311 303 Core earnings available to common shareholders 1,806 1,772 1,638 1,699 1,674 6,915 6,381 CER adjustment(1) - 34 36 48 34 118 132 Core earnings available to common shareholders, CER basis $ 1,806 $ 1,806 $ 1,674 $ 1,747 $ 1,708 $ 7,033 $ 6,513

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24.

Core ROE

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Core earnings available to common shareholders (post- tax) $ 1,806 $ 1,772 $ 1,638 $ 1,699 $ 1,674 $ 6,915 $ 6,381 Annualized core earnings available to common shareholders $ 7,185 $ 7,049 $ 6,588 $ 6,833 $ 6,641 $ 6,915 $ 6,381 Average common shareholders' equity (see below) $ 43,613 $ 42,609 $ 41,947 $ 40,984 $ 40,563 $ 42,288 $ 40,201 Core ROE (annualized %) 16.5 % 16.6 % 15.7 % 16.7 % 16.4 % 16.4 % 15.9 % Average common shareholders' equity













Total shareholders' and other equity $ 50,972 $ 49,573 $ 48,965 $ 48,250 $ 47,039 $ 50,972 $ 47,039 Less: Preferred shares and other equity 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 6,660 Common shareholders' equity $ 44,312 $ 42,913 $ 42,305 $ 41,590 $ 40,379 $ 44,312 $ 40,379 Average common shareholders' equity $ 43,613 $ 42,609 $ 41,947 $ 40,984 $ 40,563 $ 42,288 $ 40,201

CSM and post-tax CSM information

($ millions and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)

As at Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 CSM $ 23,425 $ 22,213 $ 21,760 $ 22,075 $ 21,301 Less: CSM for NCI 1,298 1,283 1,002 986 861 CSM, net of NCI $ 22,127 $ 20,930 $ 20,758 $ 21,089 $ 20,440 CER adjustment(1) - 618 889 894 1,118 CSM, net of NCI, CER basis $ 22,127 $ 21,548 $ 21,647 $ 21,983 $ 21,558 Post-tax CSM CSM $ 23,425 $ 22,213 $ 21,760 $ 22,075 $ 21,301 Marginal tax rate on CSM (2,599) (2,488) (2,576) (2,650) (2,798) Post-tax CSM $ 20,826 $ 19,725 $ 19,184 $ 19,425 $ 18,503 CSM, net of NCI $ 22,127 $ 20,930 $ 20,758 $ 21,089 $ 20,440 Marginal tax rate on CSM net of NCI (2,445) (2,335) (2,468) (2,542) (2,692) Post-tax CSM net of NCI $ 19,682 $ 18,595 $ 18,290 $ 18,547 $ 17,748

(1) The impact of reflecting CSM and CSM net of NCI using the foreign exchange rates for the Statement of Financial Position in effect for 4Q24.

Adjusted book value

($ millions)

As at Dec 31, 2024 Sept 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Common shareholders' equity $ 44,312 $ 42,913 $ 42,305 $ 41,590 $ 40,379 Post-tax CSM, net of NCI 19,682 18,595 18,290 18,547 17,748 Adjusted book value $ 63,994 $ 61,508 $ 60,595 $ 60,137 $ 58,127

New Business CSM detail, CER Basis

($ millions pre-tax, and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 New business CSM, net of NCI











Hong Kong $ 299 $ 254 $ 200 $ 168 $ 199 $ 921 $ 676 Japan 66 86 90 48 42 290 126 Asia Other 221 253 188 275 173 937 747 International High Net Worth

187 231 Mainland China 270 138 Singapore 391 244 Vietnam 17 87 Other Emerging Markets 72 47 Asia 586 593 478 491 414 2,148 1,549 Canada 116 95 76 70 70 357 224 U.S. 140 71 74 97 142 382 394 Total new business CSM net of NCI 842 759 628 658 626 2,887 2,167 Asia NCI - - - - 39 - 142 Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $ 842 $ 759 $ 628 $ 658 $ 665 $ 2,887 $ 2,309 New business CSM, net of NCI, CER adjustment(1),(2)











Hong Kong $ - $ 7 $ 4 $ 6 $ 5 $ 17 $ 25 Japan - 1 4 1 (1) 6 (6) Asia Other - 4 6 11 6 21 22 International High Net Worth

3 9 Mainland China 7 4 Singapore 9 12 Vietnam (1) (4) Other Emerging Markets 3 1 Asia - 12 14 18 10 44 41 Canada - - - - - - - U.S. - 1 2 4 4 7 14 Total new business CSM net of NCI - 13 16 22 14 51 55 Asia NCI - 1 - (1) (40) (1) (143) Total impact of new insurance business in CSM $ - $ 14 $ 16 $ 21 $ (26) $ 50 $ (88) New business CSM net of NCI, CER basis











Hong Kong $ 299 $ 261 $ 204 $ 174 $ 204 $ 938 $ 701 Japan 66 87 94 49 41 296 120 Asia Other 221 257 194 286 179 958 769 International High Net Worth

190 240 Mainland China 277 142 Singapore 400 256 Vietnam 16 83 Other Emerging Markets 75 48 Asia 586 605 492 509 424 2,192 1,590 Canada 116 95 76 70 70 357 224 U.S. 140 72 76 101 146 389 408 Total new business CSM net of NCI, CER basis 842 772 644 680 640 2,938 2,222 Asia NCI, CER basis - 1 - (1) (1) (1) (1) Total impact of new insurance business in CSM, CER basis $ 842 $ 773 $ 644 $ 679 $ 639 $ 2,937 $ 2,221

(1) Impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) New business CSM for Asia Other is reported by country annually, on a full year basis. Other Emerging Markets within Asia Other include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Reconciliation of Global WAM core earnings to core EBITDA

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Global WAM core earnings (post-tax) $ 481 $ 499 $ 399 $ 357 $ 353 $ 1,736 $ 1,321 Add back taxes, acquisition costs, other expenses and deferred sales commissions













Core income tax (expenses) recoveries (see above) 61 6 46 58 55 171 204 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other depreciation 49 48 49 42 45 188 166 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 20 19 19 20 21 78 80 Core EBITDA $ 611 $ 572 $ 513 $ 477 $ 474 $ 2,173 $ 1,771 CER adjustment(1) - 11 7 13 7 31 39 Core EBITDA, CER basis $ 611 $ 583 $ 520 $ 490 $ 481 $ 2,204 $ 1,810

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24.

Core EBITDA margin and core revenue

($ millions, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Core EBITDA margin Core EBITDA $ 611 $ 572 $ 513 $ 477 $ 474 $ 2,173 $ 1,771 Core revenue $ 2,140 $ 2,055 $ 1,948 $ 1,873 $ 1,842 $ 8,016 $ 7,103 Core EBITDA margin 28.6 % 27.8 % 26.3 % 25.5 % 25.7 % 27.1 % 24.9 % Global WAM core revenue Other revenue per financial statements $ 2,003 $ 1,928 $ 1,849 $ 1,808 $ 1,719 $ 7,588 $ 6,746 Less: Other revenue in segments other than Global WAM (2) 53 40 58 31 149 37 Other revenue in Global WAM (fee income) $ 2,005 $ 1,875 $ 1,809 $ 1,750 $ 1,688 $ 7,439 $ 6,709 Investment income per financial statements $ 5,250 $ 4,487 $ 4,261 $ 4,251 $ 4,497 $ 18,249 $ 16,180 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on assets supporting insurance and investment contract liabilities per financial statements (622) 1,730 564 538 2,674 2,210 3,138 Total investment income 4,628 6,217 4,825 4,789 7,171 20,459 19,318 Less: Investment income in segments other than Global WAM 4,550 5,991 4,687 4,649 6,941 19,877 18,886 Investment income in Global WAM $ 78 $ 226 $ 138 $ 140 $ 230 $ 582 $ 432 Total other revenue and investment income in Global WAM $ 2,083 $ 2,101 $ 1,947 $ 1,890 $ 1,918 $ 8,021 $ 7,141 Less: Total revenue reported in items excluded from core earnings











Market experience gains (losses) (28) 33 (9) 8 63 4 28 Revenue related to integration and acquisitions (29) 13 8 9 13 1 10 Global WAM core revenue $ 2,140 $ 2,055 $ 1,948 $ 1,873 $ 1,842 $ 8,016 $ 7,103

Core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact of GMT

($ millions and post-tax)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results 4Q24 2024 Core earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,806 $ 6,915 Less: GMT included in core earnings (57) (164) Core earnings available to common shareholders excluding the impact GMT $ 1,863 $ 7,079

Net income financial measures on a CER basis

($ Canadian millions, post-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24

1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders:















Asia $ 583 $ 827 $ 582 $ 363 $ 615 $ 2,355 $ 1,348 Canada 439 430 79

273 365 1,221 1,191 U.S. 103 5 135

(108) 198 135 639 Global WAM 384 498 350

365 365 1,597 1,297 Corporate and Other 129 79 (104)

(27) 116 77 628 Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders 1,638 1,839 1,042

866 1,659 5,385 5,103 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions (101) (56) (99)

(55) (99) (311) (303) Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ 1,537 $ 1,783 $ 943 $ 811 $ 1,560 $ 5,074 $ 4,800 CER adjustment(1)















Asia $ - $ 26 $ 8 $ 18 $ 20 $ 52 $ 60 Canada - - -

4 (8) 4 (6) U.S. - 5 3

(1) 5 7 47 Global WAM - 11 9

12 9 32 39 Corporate and Other - 2 (2)

- 2 - (30) Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders - 44 18

33 28 95 110 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions - - -

- - - - Common shareholders' net income (loss) $ - $ 44 $ 18 $ 33 $ 28 $ 95 $ 110 Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis















Asia $ 583 $ 853 $ 590 $ 381 $ 635 $ 2,407 $ 1,408 Canada 439 430 79

277 357 1,225 1,185 U.S. 103 10 138

(109) 203 142 686 Global WAM 384 509 359

377 374 1,629 1,336 Corporate and Other 129 81 (106)

(27) 118 77 598 Total net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, CER basis 1,638 1,883 1,060

899 1,687 5,480 5,213 Preferred share dividends and other equity distributions, CER basis (101) (56) (99)

(55) (99) (311) (303) Common shareholders' net income (loss), CER basis $ 1,537 $ 1,827 $ 961 $ 844 $ 1,588 $ 5,169 $ 4,910 Asia net income attributed to shareholders, U.S. dollars Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, US $(2) $ 417 $ 606 $ 424 $ 270 $ 452 $ 1,717 $ 995 CER adjustment, US $(1) - 4 (1)

4 2 7 15 Asia net income (loss) attributed to shareholders, U.S. $, CER basis(1) $ 417 $ 610 $ 423 $ 274 $ 454 $ 1,724 $ 1,010

(1) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24. (2) Asia net income attributed to shareholders (post-tax) in Canadian dollars is translated to U.S. dollars using the U.S. dollar Statement of Income rate for the reporting period.

Core expenses

($ millions, pre-tax and based on actual foreign exchange rates in effect in the applicable reporting period, unless otherwise stated)



Quarterly Results Full Year Results

4Q24 3Q424 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 Core expenses













General expenses - Statements of Income $ 1,328 $ 1,204 $ 1,225 $ 1,102 $ 1,180 $ 4,859 $ 4,330 Directly attributable acquisition expense for contracts













measured using the PAA method and for other products without a CSM(1) 43 36 39 38 42 156 147 Directly attributable maintenance expense(1) 517 509 509 539 565 2,074 2,205 Total expenses 1,888 1,749 1,773 1,679 1,787 7,089 6,682 Less: General expenses included in items excluded













from core earnings













Restructuring charge 67 25 - - 46 92 46 Integration and acquisition - - 57 - 8 57 8 Legal provisions and Other expenses 24 8 3 6 8 41 78 Total 91 33 60 6 62 190 132 Core expenses $ 1,797 $ 1,716 $ 1,713 $ 1,673 $ 1,725 $ 6,899 $ 6,550 CER adjustment(2) - 22 28 36 27 86 114 Core expenses, CER basis $ 1,797 $ 1,738 $ 1,741 $ 1,709 $ 1,752 $ 6,985 $ 6,664 Total expenses $ 1,888 $ 1,749 $ 1,773 $ 1,679 $ 1,787 $ 7,089 $ 6,682 CER adjustment(2) - 22 29 37 28 88 117 Total expenses, CER basis $ 1,888 $ 1,771 $ 1,802 $ 1,716 $ 1,815 $ 7,177 $ 6,799

(1) Expenses are components of insurance service expenses on the Statements of Income that flow directly through income. (2) The impact of updating foreign exchange rates to that which was used in 4Q24.

