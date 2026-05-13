Report shares firm's continued progress toward generating long-term value for its business, customers, communities, colleagues, and shareholders

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TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife today released its 2025 Sustainability Report and its 2025 Public Accountability Statement, detailing its approach, performance, and achievements relative to its sustainability strategy.

Highlights from the firm's 2025 Sustainability Report that support Manulife's Impact Agenda to empower health and well-being, support financial resilience, and contribute to a healthier planet include the followingi:

Launched the Manulife Longevity Institute to advance research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community partnerships focused on longevity, committing $350 million through 2030 to help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives.

Supported communities through paid volunteer time, company matching, and Manulife's global Impact Hub. In 2025, employees contributed more than 49,000 volunteer hours across 18 countries, and employee giving reached $8.8 million.

Launched the inaugural Longevity Preparedness Index in collaboration with the MIT AgeLab, establishing new benchmarks for how US adults prepare for longer lives. These insights will inform how we support customers across eight dimensions of longevity preparedness.

Released findings from our 2025 Asia Care Survey , highlighting that people across Asia are increasingly prioritizing quality of life, financial independence, and aging with dignity as life expectancy rises.

highlighting that people across Asia are increasingly prioritizing quality of life, financial independence, and aging with dignity as life expectancy rises. Established Manulife Impact Forests, a global network of restoration sites supporting climate resilience, biodiversity, and community benefits. The initiative now spans five countries and has restored more than 160 hectares of land.

Became the first life and health insurer to support a national nature prescription program, helping expand PaRx, the BC Parks Foundation's globally recognized initiative. Through this partnership, over 4,000 healthcare professionals will prescribe time in nature, connecting over 670,000 participants with improved health and well-being.

Ran the Innovating for Asia's Demographic Future Challenge with Uplink and the Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems, selecting ten standout ventures with scalable solutions that support healthier, longer lives across Asia. Of these, three top innovators received a combined $200,000 in prize funding to accelerate their impact.

Supported Rock the Street, Wall Street to help close the gender gap in financial literacy by reaching more than 200 high school students across Toronto, Boston, and London through workshops and mentorship, supported by 38 Manulife volunteers.

Announced a multi‑year commitment to Ownership Works, supporting its efforts to expand employee share ownership programs that promote inclusive economic opportunity and strengthen financial wellness and literacy.

"Empowering health, wealth, and longevity is central to Manulife's strategy. It aligns with our values and our commitment to the communities where we operate. As a global life insurer and asset manager, we are uniquely placed to help individuals and families navigate the growing gap between lifespan and healthspan," said Brian Kernohan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Manulife Investment Management, and Acting Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Manulife. "In 2025, Manulife took meaningful steps to help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure. This progress was made possible through new and expanded community investments, continued colleague initiatives, and focused actions that strengthen our ability to deliver on our priorities."

Please visit manulife.com/sustainability to access the reports and learn more about the firm's Impact Agenda.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Contact

Gina Simonis

Manulife

+1-617-840-4794

[email protected]

____________ i Please see our Sustainability Report for further details about our performance metrics, including the methodology for calculating and defining green investments.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation