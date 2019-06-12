Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori to Speak at True North Conference

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife, will speak at the True North Conference on Wednesday June 19, 2019.

True North is an international conference that will provide a forum for critical conversations about issues at the intersection of society and technology. Roy will focus on how we can work together to be better prepared to keep pace with the rate of change that technology brings with it.

Event: True North Conference Date: June 19,2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: Lot 42, Global Flex Campus

41 Ardelt Place, Kitchener, ON

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Contact, Odette Coleman, Manulife, 416-819-6938, odette_coleman@manulife.com; Investor Relations, Adrienne O'Neill, Manulife, 416-926-6997, adrienne_oneill@manulife.com

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

