The Manulife Recreation Centre, (formerly the Canada Games Centre) is a vibrant hub serving more than 10,000 members and nearly 1,000,000 visitors annually. The facility will continue to acknowledge and preserve its important history throughout its interior and exterior spaces. The Centre offers inclusive programming for families, seniors, youth, and high-performance athletes.

With this new partnership, Manulife and the municipality will be expanding access to health and wellness programs for the community. The sponsorship will help breathe new life into beloved programs like "Healthy Habits, Active Advice," which will provide valuable insights from guest speakers on nutrition and health. It will also make the Centre's Field House and Aquatics Centre open to the public for free access once per month. This accessibility will promote physical, mental, and financial well-being and build on Manulife's legacy as a leader in health benefits and community wellness across Canada.

"As a major employer in Halifax, we're proud to deepen our roots in the community with this meaningful partnership," said Naveed Irshad, President and CEO, Manulife Canada. "Health runs through everything we do at Manulife, from advancing longevity and supporting care to protecting wealth and financial well-being. We believe that investing in accessible, community-based programs is one of the most powerful ways we can help people live longer, healthier lives."

With more than 800 employees across Nova Scotia, and more than 37,000 globally, Manulife is one of Canada's most established financial services companies and a proud community partner. The company is committed to fostering healthier lives, offering tools and support that promote overall well-being.

This initiative is aligned to the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, advocacy, and community investment platform that will help people in Canada thrive at every age. This announcement reinforces Manulife's ongoing investment in Canadian communities and commitment to help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives.

"Halifax is growing, and with that growth comes the responsibility to invest in the health and well-being of our residents," said Mayor Andy Fillmore. "The Manulife Recreation Centre isn't just a place to stay active, it's a community hub where people of all ages and abilities can come together, connect, and thrive. This partnership ensures that we can expand programs, increase accessibility, and strengthen the sense of community that makes Halifax such a special place to live."

Located at 26 Thomas Raddall Drive, the Manulife Recreation Centre is a 176,000 square foot facility committed to promoting physical literacy, fitness and wellness, and to supporting the needs of high-performance sport and athlete development. The Centre also runs sport and recreation programs, camps, fitness classes, and more in an inclusive environment.

"This partnership represents the best of what can happen when the private and public sectors come together to support our communities," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. "With Manulife's support, the Centre will continue to thrive as a cornerstone of healthy living in our province."

A community grand opening event will be held this summer, featuring a variety of activities for the public to enjoy. Additional details will be shared in the coming months.

"This investment allows us to expand access and continue building a space where everyone – from toddlers to seniors – can thrive." said Deanna Severeyns, Manulife Recreation Centre Board of Directors Chair. "Our mission, programs and commitments to the community have not changed – we're investing in the future of health and wellness in Halifax. The Centre was built as a legacy project, and this partnership with Manulife ensures that legacy continues to grow."

For more information on the Longevity Institute, visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Longevity Institute

The Manulife Longevity Institute is a global research, thought leadership, advocacy, and community investment platform to drive action that can help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. Underpinned by a $350 million signature commitment, its focus is on helping people extend their healthy years, promoting greater financial resilience for all. As a global insurer, retirement plan provider, and asset manager, Manulife is uniquely placed to help lead this change. The Institute's work will support Manulife's Impact Agenda strategy by investing in organizations that are growing the longevity economy, convening research collaborations with leading academic institutions and think tanks, and producing thought leadership to advance awareness and action on the issues impacting populations as they age. The Institute will be known as the John Hancock Longevity Institute in the United States. The actions of the Institute will be guided by a Steering Committee of members of Manulife's Executive and Global Leadership Teams and in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners and experts who champion longevity across Canada, Asia, and the US. Canada, Asia, and the US.

For more information, please visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

Media Contacts:

Manulife

Emily English

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

Halifax Regional Municipality

[email protected]

Manulife Recreation Centre

Laura Johnson

Manager, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation