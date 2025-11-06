C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited ("Manulife Investments") was recognized by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada for the thirteenth consecutive year for delivering outstanding investment performance, winning two awards in the following categories:

Best Bond ETF Group Over Three Years

Best Global Fixed Income Fund Over 10 Year

"We're honoured to once again receive recognition from the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. Demonstrating consistently strong risk-adjusted returns is testament to the skill and expertise of our investment teams and I congratulate them on this achievement," said Kristie Feinberg, head of retail, Manulife Wealth and Asset Management. "These awards highlight the work they're doing every day to help build resilient investor portfolios for our clients."

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award.

"Creating client value, especially over the long term, drives everything we do. With the uncertainty and volatility in today's market, we are thrilled to share these funds that have consistently outperformed in these categories," added Jordy Chilcott, head of retail intermediary distribution, Canada, co-president and co-chief executive officer, Manulife Investments. "Thank you to Canadian advisors and investors for their continued support and confidence in us."

For more information on the detailed performance and legal disclaimer about these funds, please visit our Lipper Fund Awards page.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, © 2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Manulife Funds and Manulife Corporate Class are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact:

Leah Commisso, [email protected]

