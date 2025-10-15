TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today it has launched Manulife Global Equity Class ETF Series. The new ETF series gives investors access to Manulife Global Equity Class subadvised by Mawer Investment Management. The fund closed its initial offering of ETF series securities and will begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

"The launch of Manulife Global Equity Class ETF Series brings Mawer Investment Management's globally unconstrained equity portfolio to investors looking for the additional flexibility that is supported by an ETF structure," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments. "Investors will recognize and appreciate Mawer's philosophy in this strategy, focusing on quality companies with sustainable competitive advantages to mitigate risks and enhance resilience against market volatility, across various market conditions."

New ETF Series

Manulife Global Equity Class– ETF Series (Ticker: MGEQ) provides investors exposure to an unconstrained global equity portfolio with maximum flexibility that is positioned with the goal to be resilient in a variety of different market environments.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management