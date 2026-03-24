C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the March 2026 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and ETF series of Manulife Mutual Funds, including Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds (Manulife Funds), that distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 15, 2026.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF/Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Amount

(per unit)

($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.025777 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.022721 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.029858 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.022564 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF CYLD 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Unhedged UYLD.B 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – US Dollar UYLD.U 0.160000* Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Hedged UYLD 0.160000 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond Fund ETF – Unhedged BYLD.B 0.110000 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond Fund ETF – Hedged BYLD 0.110000 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.114227 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B 0.080278 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV 0.068678 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - US Dollar UDIV.U 0.065514* Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF - Unhedged IDIV.B 0.051914 Quarterly Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.050769 Quarterly Manulife Global Edge ETF GEDG 0.000000 Quarterly Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund – ETF Series MFUN 0.029876 Quarterly Manulife Strategic Income Fund – ETF Series STRT 0.036772 Monthly Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series MCOR 0.035435 Monthly Manulife Dividend Income Fund – ETF Series MDIF 0.025000 Monthly Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series OPPS 0.037795 Monthly Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series PLUS 0.038974 Monthly



*Distribution amount ($) in USD.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investments. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Melissa Berczuk

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management