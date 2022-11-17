C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized at the Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv 2022, for the tenth consecutive year. This year, Manulife Investment Management won five awards:

The Lipper Fund Awardsvi celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community by recognizing the world's top funds, fund management firms, sell-side firms, research analysts, and investor relations teams.

"We are thrilled to be recognized at the Lipper Fund Awards for the tenth consecutive year. I'd like to congratulate the winning teams, Manulife Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team, Manulife Fundamental Equity Team, Manulife Essential Equity Team, and our subadvisor partner, Mawer Investment Management, for this prestigious honor," said Leo Zerilli, head of Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "These awards are a testament to our best-in-class approach across differentiated strategies, culture of investment excellence, and our ability to remain resilient in a challenging market environment. We are proud of the work we do every day for our investors to help them reach their financial goals."

For more information on the detailed performance and legal disclaimer about this fund, please visit our Lipper Fund Awards page.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Manulife Funds and Manulife Corporate Class are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

_____________________________ i The Manulife Strategic Income Fund – Series F is managed by the Manulife Investment Management Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income team, with Christopher Chapman and Daniel S. Janis III as the co-lead portfolio managers. Manulife Strategic Income Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income category for ten-year periods ending July 31, 2022 out of a classification total of 26 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -11.23% (one year), -1.75% (three years), 0.25% (five years), 3.13% (ten years), 5.69% (fifteen years) and 5.00% (since inception on January 11, 2007). ii The Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class – Series FT6 is managed by the Manulife Investment Management Fundamental Equity team, with Patrick Blais as the lead portfolio manager. Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class (Series FT6) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for five-year periods ending July 31, 2022 out of a classification total of 45 funds (five years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -3.76% (one year), 6.95% (three years), 7.53% (five years), 8.33% (ten years) and 8.45% (since inception on August 9, 2012). iii The Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund – Series F is managed by the Manulife Investment Management Essential Equity team, with Conrad Dabiet as the lead portfolio manager. Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for five-year periods ending July 31, 2022 out of a classification total of 157 funds (five years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -16.51% (one year), 5.74% (three years), 6.70% (five years) and 7.50% (since inception on December 24, 2013). iv The Manulife Canadian Balanced Fund was capped to new purchases in March of 2013. The Fund is managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Manulife Canadian Balanced Fund (Series F) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for ten-year periods ending July 31, 2022 out of a classification total of 45 funds (ten years). The fund's performance for the period ended October 31, 2022 was -9.85% (one year), 3.19% (three years), 3.92% (five years), 7.37% (ten years) and 7.80% (since inception on August 19, 2010). v Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF (MCLC) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: 1.68% (1 year), 9.78% (3 years), 7.20% (5 years) and 7.18% (since inception in April 2017). Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF (MEME.B) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: -19.64% (1 year), -2.31% (3 years) and -0.69% (since inception in December 2018). Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF (MINT) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: -6.72% (1 year), 4.24% (3 years), 3.69% (5 years) and 5.16% (since inception in April 2017). Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF (MULC) was awarded the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Equity. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is as follows: -14.68% (1 year), 8.04% (3 years), 8.02% (5 years) and 8.94% (since inception in April 2017). vi The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. Asset class group awards are given to the best large and small groups separately. Large fund family groups with at least five equity, five bond or three mixed-asset portfolios in the respective asset classes are eligible for a group award. Small fund family groups will need to have at least three distinct portfolios in one of the asset classes – equity, bond or mixed-asset. The lowest average decile rank of the three years' Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group will determine the asset class group award winner over the three-year period. In cases of identical results, the lower average percentile rank will determine the winner. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

