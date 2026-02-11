C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC

SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after March 19, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.223645 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.373625 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.384938 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.396875 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.360938 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.346375 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.323063 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.371375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Contact: Investor Relations: Fiona McLean Derek Theobalds Manulife Manulife 437-441-7491 416-254-1774 [email protected] [email protected]

