TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Canada was recognized at the Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv 2021, for the ninth consecutive year. This year, Manulife Investment Management won two awards:

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner, Manulife Canadian Balanced Fund i , Canadian Neutral Balanced Category Over 10 Years

, Canadian Neutral Balanced Category Over 10 Years Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner, Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fundii, Global Neutral Balanced Category Over 3 Years.

The Lipper Fund Awardsiii celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community by recognizing the world's top funds, fund management firms, sell-side firms, research analysts, and investor relations teams.

"We are thrilled to see two funds recognized this year and to be recognized at the Lipper Fund Awards for the ninth consecutive year," said Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "On behalf of the Manulife Investment Management Canadian leadership team, I'd like to congratulate Conrad Dabiet, Lead Portfolio Manager, and the Manulife Essential Equity Team, along with Greg Peterson, Portfolio Manager with our subadvisor, Mawer Investment Management, for this prestigious recognition. Helping make decisions easier and lives better for our advisors and investors is what motivates our teams to go above and beyond in their approach to managing our funds."

For more information on the detailed performance and legal disclaimer about this fund, please visit our Lipper Fund Awards page.

Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited). Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

_____________________ i The Manulife Canadian Balanced Fund is capped and no longer for sale through Manulife Investment Management. The Fund is managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. ii The Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund – Series F is managed by the Manulife Investment Management Essential Equity team, with Conrad Dabiet as the lead portfolio manager. iii The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

