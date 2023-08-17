C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced that the risk ratings for Hedged and Unhedged Units of Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF have changed as described below. The changes will be reflected in the fund's prospectus and ETF Facts, which are expected to be filed on or about August 18, 2023.

The risk rating changes are based on an annual review following the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF.

Risk Rating Adjustments on Certain Manulife ETFs

Fund Ticker Previous Rating New Rating Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF-Unhedged MUMC.B Medium Medium-to-High Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF-Hedged MUMC Medium Medium-to-High

