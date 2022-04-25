C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced that two new U.S. mid-cap equity funds, sub-advised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer), are available to retail investors in Canada.

The Manulife U.S. Mid-Cap Equity Fund's investment objective is to provide above-average long-term, risk-adjusted returns by investing primarily in equities and equity-related securities of U.S. mid-capitalization entities. Treasury bills or short-term investments, not exceeding three years to maturity, may also be used from time to time.

The Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S. Mid-Cap Equity Fund is a stand-alone U.S. dollar version of the Manulife U.S. Mid-Cap Equity Fund.

"U.S. mid-cap equities have historically produced positive growth potential. We believe that the funds will create an opportunity for our clients to make the most of a unique risk-return opportunity," said Yanic Chagnon, Head of Investment Product, Manulife Investment Management, Canada.

The fund is sub-advised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd., a privately owned independent investment firm, founded in 1974, managing approximately $88 billion in assets for individual and institutional investors (as of December 31, 2021).

"The launch of this Fund is a natural extension for us," said Jeff Mo (CFA), Portfolio Manager, Mawer Investment Management who manages the fund. "We have decades of success investing in U.S. mid-cap equities and in smaller and mid-sized companies globally. Our long history of knowledge coupled with our time-tested investment philosophy allows us to offer this new and exciting specialty equity product to our clients and investors," Mo said.

For more information on the Manulife U.S. Mid-Cap Equity Fund click here.

The Manulife U.S. Mid-Cap Equity Segregated Fund will be available in select segregated fund contracts on or about May 24, 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of insurance contracts containing Manulife segregated funds and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

For further information: Media Contact : Alisha Prakash, Manulife, 365 292 0795, [email protected]