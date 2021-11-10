C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management is announcing two new actively managed Manulife Smart Defensive Equity Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), aimed at providing better investor experiences in volatile markets. The ETFs have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF is tailored to investors looking for long-term capital appreciation, through diversification in Canadian securities while seeking to reduce market sensitivity.

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF aims to support investors interested in achieving long-term capital appreciation, through diversification in U.S. securities while seeking to reduce market sensitivity. Manulife Smart U.S Defensive Equity ETF is offered in both hedged and unhedged series.

ETF name Ticker Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF UDEF (hedged) UDEF.B (unhedged)

Manulife Investment Management is always looking to expand its lineup to meet the growing and diverse needs of investors. The new ETFs showcase our active management capabilities and commitment to offering investors investment options at different price points.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

