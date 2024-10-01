C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today it has launched three new ETF series. The expansion makes ETF series of recently launched (Spring 2024) alternative mutual funds available to investors: Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: OPPS) and Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series (Ticker: PLUS). Manulife Investment Management has also launched the Manulife Strategic Income Fund - ETF Series (Ticker: STRT) to expand access to this tenured strategy, which Manulife IM's Global Multi Sector Fixed Income Team first launched in 2005. The ETF Series will begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

"We're excited to launch these ETFs from existing mutual funds for Canadian advisors and clients who seek the intraday flexibility of ETF trading for their investment needs," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "We are committed to responding to our clients who are interested in the choice of accessing the potential return and income focus of these strategies in an ETF wrapper."

New ETF Series

Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series provides an ETF version of the alternative mutual fund that aims to generate attractive long-term total returns through income and capital appreciation while mitigating potential volatility through hedging strategies. Manulife IM's Canadian Fixed Income Team manages the ETF, leveraging their deep expertise in North American Fixed Income to deliver a tactical bond solution that may provide higher yields with potentially less volatility than a typical bond fund.





Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series provides an ETF version of the alternative mutual fund that seeks to maximize total return through income generation and capital appreciation. Manulife IM's Global Multi Sector Fixed Income Team manages the fund. The team possesses strong knowledge of the global fixed income market enabling the team to deliver a tactical, global bond solution that provides potentially higher yields than a typical bond fund, while also actively managing duration and currency exposure.





Manulife Strategic Income Fund – ETF Series provides an ETF version of the mutual fund with an investment objective to generate income with an emphasis on capital preservation. Manulife IM's Global Multi Sector Fixed Income Team also manages this strategy.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and simplified prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

