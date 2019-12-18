Manulife Investment Management Closed-End Funds Announce Monthly Fund Distributions

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC

SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced distributions for Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust and Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund.

For December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020, Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust and Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund will make the following monthly distributions:

Fund TSX Symbol Distribution

Amount (per

unit) Record Date Payment Date Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust (Class A) MBK.UN $0.04160 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust (Class A) MBK.UN $0.04160 January 31, 2020 February 14, 2020 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust (Class A) MBK.UN $0.04160 February 28, 2020 March 13, 2020 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust (Class U) Not listed US$0.04160 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2020 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust (Class U) Not listed US$0.04160 January 31, 2020 February 14, 2020 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust (Class U) Not listed US$0.04160 February 28, 2020 March 13, 2020 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) MFR.UN $0.05625 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) MFR.UN $0.05625 January 31, 2020 February 14, 2020 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) MFR.UN $0.05625 February 28, 2020 March 13, 2020 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed US$0.05625 December 31, 2019 January 15, 2020 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed US$0.05625 January 31, 2020 February 14, 2020 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed US$0.05625 February 28, 2020 March 13, 2020

For further information: Media Contact: Giovana Chichito, Manulife, (647) 702-4704, Giovana_Chichito@Manulife.com

