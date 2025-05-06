C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced a special cash distribution for unitholders of Manulife Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF and Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF. Unitholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on May 28, 2025.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit) ($) Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.488570 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – unhedged units MINT.B 0.311170 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – hedged units MINT 0.338076

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Melissa Berczuk

[email protected]

