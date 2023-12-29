Manulife Investment Management Announces Final 2023 Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds Français

News provided by

Manulife Investment Management

29 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                                                                                  TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2023 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on January 12, 2024.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount

(per unit) ($)

Distribution
Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.025594

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.018696

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.027636

Monthly

Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF

GBND

0.037908

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.121793

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged
Units

UDIV.B

0.113706

 

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged
Units

UDIV

0.103709

 

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – USD Units

UDIV.U

*0.097023

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF –
Unhedged Units

IDIV.B

0.071626

 

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio

GDIV

0.134682

Quarterly

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index
ETF

MCLC

0.468298

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF –
Unhedged Units

MULC.B

0.263549

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF –
Hedged Units

MULC

0.197019

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF –
Unhedged Units

MUMC.B

0.259227

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF –
Hedged Units

MUMC

0.227632

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF –
Unhedged Units

MINT.B

0.370331

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF –
Hedged Units

MINT

0.403853

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index
ETF

MCSM

0.509101

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF –
Unhedged Units

MUSC.B

0.158783

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF –
Hedged Units

MUSC

0.179941

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF
– Unhedged Units

MEME.B

0.402574

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

0.131264

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –
Unhedged Units

UDEF.B

0.088511

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –
Hedged Units

UDEF

0.126058

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –
USD Units

UDEF.U

*0.083432

 

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity
ETF – Unhedged Units

IDEF.B

0.140681

 

Semi-Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD for UDIV.U and UDEF.U.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media contact, Melissa Berczuk, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Manulife Investment Management