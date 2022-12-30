C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2023.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit)($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.023680 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.017371 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.021823 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.135805 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units UDIV.B 0.091253 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged Units UDIV 0.049466 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – USD Units UDIV.U 0.016227* Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units IDIV.B 0.022391 Quarterly Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units IDEF.B 0.017752 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.131939 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units UDEF.B 0.066448 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged Units UDEF 0.059813 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – USD Units UDEF.U 0.014751* Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.535362 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MULC.B 0.253290 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MULC 0.295674 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MUMC.B 0.189160 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MUMC 0.175313 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged Units MINT.B 0.283271 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Hedged Units MINT 0.298393 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.332440 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MUSC.B 0.158851 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MUSC 0.534162 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF– Unhedged Units MEME.B 0.519430 Semi-Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

For further information: Media contact: Elizabeth Bartlett, [email protected]