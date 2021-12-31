C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit) Distribution Frequency Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC $0.246323 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $0.230430 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $0.233217 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B $0.145435 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC $0.132045 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B $0.518242 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT $0.504919 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $0.321447 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B $0.263121 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC $0.237711 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $0.451230 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF $0.009415 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged UDEF.B $0.010549 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged UDEF $0.009869 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $0.021044 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $0.026128 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $0.026797 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $0.095706 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B $0.065134 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV $0.065564 Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com

