Manulife Investment Management

Dec 31, 2021, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution Amount (per unit)

Distribution

Frequency

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

$0.246323

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

$0.230430

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

$0.233217

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

$0.145435

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

$0.132045

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

$0.518242

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

$0.504919

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

$0.321447

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

$0.263121

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

$0.237711

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

$0.451230

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

$0.009415

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged

UDEF.B

$0.010549

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged

UDEF

$0.009869

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$0.021044

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$0.026128

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$0.026797

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$0.095706

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged

UDIV.B

$0.065134

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged

UDIV

$0.065564

Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com

