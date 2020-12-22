C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the 2020 annual reinvested distribution estimates for Manulife Smart Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 8, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2020 will receive the 2020 reinvested distributions, if any. The distributions, if any, will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual taxable amounts, if applicable, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount

(per unit) Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM Nil Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT Nil Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND Nil Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV Nil Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B Nil Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV Nil

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$854 billion (USD$645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

______________________________ 1 MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of September 30, 2019 was C$854 billion and includes C$195 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$140 billion of assets under administration.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media Contact: Giovana Chichito, Manulife, (647) 702-4704, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.manulifeim.com/

