C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the 2020 annual reinvested distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 9, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2020 will receive the 2020 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount

(per unit) Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC - Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $ 0.401677 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $ 0.213687 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B - Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC - Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B - Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT - Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $ 0.162464 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B - Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC - Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $ 0.021839

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited). Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media Contact: Olivia Jones, Manulife, (438) 340-3416, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.manulifeim.com/

