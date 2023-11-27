C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the 2023 annual reinvested distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only as of October 16, 2023, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023, will receive the 2023 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc., in early 2024.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the estimated reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount

(per unit) ($) Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.000000 Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.000000 Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.000000 Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.015784 Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –

Unhedged Units UDIV.B 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged Units UDIV 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – USD Units UDIV.U 0.000000 Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF –

Unhedged Units IDIV.B 0.000000 Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 1.005719 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF –

Unhedged Units MULC.B 0.774250 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF –

Hedged Units MULC 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF –

Unhedged Units MUMC.B 0.452887 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF –

Hedged Units MUMC 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF –

Unhedged Units MINT.B 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF –

Hedged Units MINT 0.000000 Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.649422 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index

ETF – Unhedged Units MUSC.B 2.425924 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index

ETF – Hedged Units MUSC 0.562859 Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF-

Unhedged Units MEME.B 0.000000 Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –

Unhedged Units UDEF.B 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –

Hedged Units UDEF 0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – USD Units UDEF.U 0.000000 Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF –

Unhedged Units IDEF.B 0.399053



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

