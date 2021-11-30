TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the 2021 annual reinvested distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only as of October 15, 2021 and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2021, will receive the 2021 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount

(per unit) Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC $ 0.714189 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $ 0.891906 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $ 1.794577 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B $ 1.373724 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC $ 1.699270 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B $ 0.803050 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT $ 2.517411 Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $ 3.558206 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B $ 2.810457 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC $ 3.536162 Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $ 0.589090 Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM Nil Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT Nil Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND Nil Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $ 0.228191 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B $ 0.490394 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV $ 0.270567 Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF Nil Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged UDEF.B Nil Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged UDEF Nil

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

