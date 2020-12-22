C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2020 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Smart Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 8, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distributions is December 30, 2020.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $ 0.006838 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $ 0.008818 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $ 0.011496 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $ 0.003505 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B $ 0.003602 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV $0.003366 Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

