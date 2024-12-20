C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2024 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and ETF series of Manulife Mutual Funds, including of Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds (Manulife Funds). This is an update to the estimated December 2024 cash distributions announced on November 29, 2024. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2024, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on January 14, 2025.

Details of the estimated distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF/ Fund Name Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) ($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.025821 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.021968 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.029361 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.037385 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF CYLD 0.150000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Unhedged UYLD.B 0.150000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - US Dollar UYLD.U 0.150000* Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Hedged UYLD 0.150000 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.129358 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units UDIV.B 0.094506 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged Units UDIV 0.084624 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – USD Units UDIV.U 0.067593* Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units IDIV.B 0.129236 Quarterly Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.111135 Quarterly Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.487762 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MULC.B 0.228154 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MULC 0.175548 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MUMC.B 0.223817 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MUMC 0.164767 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged Units MINT.B 0.332379 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Hedged Units MINT 0.205428 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.411295 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MUSC.B 0.276598 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MUSC 0.219431 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF – Unhedged Units MEME.B 0.397121 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.151977 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units UDEF.B 0.072353 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged Units UDEF 0.058711 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – USD Units UDEF.U 0.075010 * Semi-Annually Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units IDEF.B 0.144051 Semi-Annually Manulife Strategic Income Fund - ETF Series STRT 0.038442 Monthly Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund - ETF Series OPPS 0.027728 Monthly Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund - ETF Series PLUS 0.034505 Monthly

*Distribution amount ($) in USD for UYLD.U, UDIV.U and UDEF.U.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

