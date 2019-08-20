Manulife Investment Management announces changes to risk ratings on select exchange-traded funds

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced that the risk ratings of certain of its exchanged-traded funds ("Manulife ETFs") have changed as described below. The changes will be reflected in the funds' prospectus and ETF Facts, which are expected to be filed on or about August 20, 2019. The risk rating changes are based on an annual review following the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of these Manulife ETFs.

The risk ratings for the Manulife ETFs listed below have changed as follows:

Risk rating increase:

ETF Name Ticker Current Rating New Rating Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM Medium Medium to High

Risk rating decrease:

ETF Name Ticker Current Rating New Rating Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged Units MUSC High Medium to High Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged Units MUSC.B High Medium to High

