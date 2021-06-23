Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds Français

Manulife Investment Management

Jun 23, 2021, 07:30 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated 

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distributions is June 29, 2021.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution Amount (per unit)

Distribution

Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$ 0.017903

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$ 0.017754

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$ 0.025526

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$ 0.036430

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged

UDIV.B

$0.026964

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged

UDIV

$ 0.034792

Quarterly

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

$ 0.397418

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

$ 0.184607

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

$ 0.175133

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

$ 0.104016

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

$ 0.106932

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

$ 0.320493

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

$ 0.318683

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

$ 0.196301

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

$ 0.168032

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

$ 0.153649

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

$ 0.156022

Semi-Annually

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. 

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media Contact, Olivia Jones, Manulife, (438) 340-3416, [email protected]

