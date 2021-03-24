C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on March 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on April 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distributions is March 30, 2021.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount

(per unit) Distribution Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $ 0.009546 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $ 0.018041 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $ 0.022248 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $ 0.058334 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged UDIV.B $ 0.021135 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged UDIV $ 0.026715 Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of December 31, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$966 billion (US$758 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

