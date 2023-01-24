C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the January 2023 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on January 31, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 13, 2023.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit) ($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.024949 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.023654 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.027670 Monthly

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

For further information: Media contact: Elizabeth Bartlett, [email protected]