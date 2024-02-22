C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the February 2024 cash distributions for Manulife exchange traded funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on February 29, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on March 14, 2024.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit) ($) Distribution Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.025381 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.003125 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.026131 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.031979 Monthly

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

For further information: Media contact, Melissa Berczuk, [email protected]