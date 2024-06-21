Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds Français

Manulife Investment Management

Jun 21, 2024, 07:30 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated  TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2024 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 28, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on July 12, 2024.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution Amount

(per unit)
($)

Distribution Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.027923

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.022817

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.031344

Monthly

Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF

GBND

0.028464

Monthly

Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF

CYLD

0.000000

Monthly

Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Unhedged

UYLD.B

0.000000

Monthly

Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - US Dollar

UYLD.U

0.000000*

Monthly

Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Hedged

UYLD

0.000000

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.121873

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged

UDIV.B

0.085413

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - US Dollar

UDIV.U

0.068106*

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged

UDIV

0.081463

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF - Unhedged

IDIV.B

0.239953

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio

GDIV

0.106633

Quarterly

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

0.563649

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

0.311607

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

0.270226

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

0.200326

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

0.145926

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

0.528432

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

0.602770

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

0.321475

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

0.162943

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

0.130132

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

0.201016

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

0.139215

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged

UDEF.B

0.096429

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - US Dollar

UDEF.U

0.103273*

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged

UDEF

0.083209

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged

IDEF.B

0.172536

Semi-Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact: Melissa Berczuk, [email protected]

