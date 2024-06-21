C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2024 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 28, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on July 12, 2024.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit)

($) Distribution Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.027923 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.022817 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.031344 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.028464 Monthly Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF CYLD 0.000000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Unhedged UYLD.B 0.000000 Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - US Dollar UYLD.U 0.000000* Monthly Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF - Hedged UYLD 0.000000 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.121873 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B 0.085413 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - US Dollar UDIV.U 0.068106* Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV 0.081463 Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF - Unhedged IDIV.B 0.239953 Quarterly Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.106633 Quarterly Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.563649 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B 0.311607 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC 0.270226 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B 0.200326 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC 0.145926 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B 0.528432 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT 0.602770 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.321475 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B 0.162943 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC 0.130132 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B 0.201016 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.139215 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged UDEF.B 0.096429 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - US Dollar UDEF.U 0.103273* Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged UDEF 0.083209 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged IDEF.B 0.172536 Semi-Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Media contact: Melissa Berczuk, [email protected]