C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 30, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2023.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) ($) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.024217 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.023789 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.026938 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.027927 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.117379 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B 0.099033 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - US Dollar UDIV.U 0.085219* Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV 0.097217 Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF -

Unhedged IDIV.B 0.088733 Quarterly Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.078172 Quarterly Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.501580 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF -

Unhedged MULC.B 0.211248 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF -

Hedged MULC 0.172497 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF -

Unhedged MUMC.B 0.219914 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF -

Hedged MUMC 0.187336 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index

ETF - Unhedged MINT.B 0.503689 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index

ETF - Hedged MINT 0.570228 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.310088 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF -

Unhedged MUSC.B 0.362590 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF -

Hedged MUSC 0.238791 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B 0.286921 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.124898 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF -

Unhedged UDEF.B 0.045911 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - US

Dollar UDEF.U 0.059539* Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF -

Hedged UDEF 0.048007 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF -

Unhedged IDEF.B 0.174009 Semi-Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our extensive capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media contact: Elizabeth Bartlett, [email protected]