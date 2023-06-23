Manulife Investment Management announces cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 30, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2023.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount

(per unit) ($)

Distribution
Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.024217

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.023789

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.026938

Monthly

Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF

GBND

0.027927

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.117379

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged

UDIV.B

0.099033

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - US Dollar

UDIV.U

0.085219*

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged

UDIV

0.097217

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF -
Unhedged

IDIV.B

0.088733

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio

GDIV

0.078172

Quarterly

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF 

MCLC

0.501580

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF -
Unhedged

MULC.B

0.211248

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF -
Hedged

MULC

0.172497

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF -
Unhedged

MUMC.B

0.219914

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF -
Hedged

MUMC

0.187336

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index
ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

0.503689

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index
ETF - Hedged

MINT

0.570228

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF 

MCSM

0.310088

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF -
Unhedged

MUSC.B

0.362590

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF -
Hedged

MUSC

0.238791

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

0.286921

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

0.124898

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF -
Unhedged

UDEF.B

0.045911

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - US
Dollar

UDEF.U

0.059539*

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF -
Hedged

UDEF

0.048007

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF - 
Unhedged

IDEF.B

0.174009

Semi-Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

