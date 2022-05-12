C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 16, 2022 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % Nicole S. Arnaboldi 1,083,464,926 99.24% 8,271,365 0.76% Guy L.T. Bainbridge 1,073,526,396 98.33% 18,209,895 1.67% Joseph P. Caron 1,078,666,596 98.80% 13,069,695 1.20% John M. Cassaday 1,053,167,244 96.47% 38,569,047 3.53% Susan F. Dabarno 1,087,636,204 99.62% 4,100,087 0.38% Julie E. Dickson 1,087,198,225 99.58% 4,537,340 0.42% Roy Gori 1,085,109,311 99.39% 6,626,254 0.61% Tsun-yan Hsieh 1,080,102,844 98.93% 11,632,721 1.07% Vanessa Kanu 1,079,137,456 98.85% 12,598,109 1.15% Donald R. Lindsay 1,064,713,043 97.52% 27,022,522 2.48% C. James Prieur 1,087,325,129 99.60% 4,410,436 0.40% Andrea S. Rosen 1,075,210,819 98.49% 16,524,746 1.51% May Tan 1,088,854,592 99.74% 2,880,973 0.26% Leagh E. Turner 1,084,302,297 99.32% 7,433,268 0.68%



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

