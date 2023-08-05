Manufacturers Pleased with B.C. Port Strike Resolution, Call for Critical Infrastructure Designation to Protect Against Future Disruptions

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement today regarding the ratification of the agreement between the 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the BC Maritime Employers Association.

"CME is pleased the labour disruptions at the B.C. ports have finally been resolved,'' said Dennis Darby, President CEO. "Enabling the ports to quickly re-open, including clearing the months-long backlog created by the strike, and allowing Canada's manufacturers to get their goods to markets is essential. More than a month of disruption has cost manufacturers, and the Canadian economy, an estimated $500 million of trade each day, or 16 per cent of the country's total bilateral trade. CME's survey of affected manufacturers pegged costs to individual businesses experiencing delays at an average $207,000 per day."

"This dispute underscores CME's position that Canada's ports and railways must be designated critical infrastructure to prevent shutdowns like this in the future. CME is calling on Minister O'Regan to meet with industry and ensure disruptions like these do not continue to impact Canada's economy and its reputation as a reliable place to do business, especially at a time when we should be doing all that we can to attract investment and support our manufacturers and exporters," added Mr. Darby

