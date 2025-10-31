Manufacturers Must Accelerate Connected Technology Adoption to Stay Competitive, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As manufacturing operations face fragmented systems and adoption barriers, Info-Tech Research Group's recent blueprint provides CIOs with practical guidance to align IT and OT priorities and improve operational efficiency. The firm's newly published resource is designed to help organizations modernize operations and achieve long-term business value in today's competitive environment.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Manufacturers seeking to modernize their operations and remain competitive in an evolving global market need to accelerate the adoption of digital systems, according to recent research insights from Info-Tech Research Group. The firm's recently published blueprint, Modernize Your Manufacturing Operations Using Connected Technologies, outlines a practical framework for IT leaders in the industry to deploy smart technologies that improve efficiency, strengthen IT/OT integration, and deliver measurable business value.

Info-Tech Research Group's Modernize Your Manufacturing Operations Using Connected Technologies is designed to help organizations modernize operations and achieve long-term business value in today's competitive environment.

Despite the apparent benefits, the path to manufacturing modernization remains uneven across the sector. Connected technologies such as IoT sensors, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation are transforming factories worldwide, but many organizations still face significant barriers to adoption. Info-Tech's recent research findings highlight these common challenges, which include fragmented deployments, a lack of IT/OT governance, insufficient readiness assessments, and technology choices made in isolation without strategic alignment.

"Mastering smart technologies in manufacturing requires more than simply deploying new tools; it demands a cohesive strategy that aligns IT capabilities with operational priorities while fostering a culture of digital innovation," says Shreyas Shukla, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "For CIOs, this is both an opportunity and a mandate to assess the current digital maturity of their organization, build a scalable and secure technology architecture, and champion investments that deliver measurable value."

The Five Stages of IT/OT Maturity Outlined by Info-Tech to Guide Manufacturers Toward Smart Operations

To help CIOs in manufacturing bridge IT and OT priorities, Info-Tech's Modernize Your Manufacturing Operations Using Connected Technologies blueprint outlines the following five maturity stages and corresponding actions that strengthen governance, enhance integration, and accelerate smart technology transformation:

Level 1: Initial – Learn the Difference

At the initial stage, CIOs and IT leaders build awareness of the operational environment and understand how OT systems, processes, and data interact with IT systems. This step provides an overview of the organization's current state.

Level 2: Emerging – Engage OT leaders

As maturity emerges, IT leaders engage OT stakeholders to identify shared pain points, align on priorities, and create the foundation for joint IT/OT ownership.

Level 3: Defined – Form a Cross-Functional Team

At this stage, leaders create a group of IT, OT, and business representatives to guide digital transformation initiatives and support IT/OT convergence.

Level 4: Integrated – Establish Governance Structures

In the integrated stage, CIOs formalize IT/OT governance, clarify roles and responsibilities through RACI updates, and implement joint decision-making for procurement, operations, and service management.

Level 5: Optimized – Align on Shared Objectives

At the optimized stage, IT and OT teams align on shared performance metrics, such as uptime, productivity, and quality, using connected technology roadmaps to drive continuous improvement and resilience.

By implementing the proactive, strategic approach detailed in Info-Tech's blueprint, CIOs can position their organizations to fully leverage smart technologies, not just as an upgrade but as a driver of long-term operational excellence and business growth. The firm's resource equips IT leaders with practical guidance to align IT and manufacturing priorities, enhance efficiency, and generate measurable impact across operations.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Shreyas Shukla, an expert in the manufacturing sector, and access to the complete Modernize Your Manufacturing Operations Using Connected Technologies blueprint, please contact [email protected].

