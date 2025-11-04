Manufacturers Can Build Resilience and Cut Costs Through Modernized Procurement Technologies, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With the increased volatility in supply chains and rising competitive pressures, many manufacturers are being forced to reassess outdated procurement practices that limit their agility, cost efficiency, and innovation. Newly released insights from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group outline how manufacturing leaders can improve operational resilience by embracing digital procurement transformation. The firm's recently published blueprint, Power Resilience, Agility, and Savings With Manufacturing Procurement Technologies, introduces a structured seven-phase framework that guides organizations to modernize procurement, strengthen supplier collaboration, and unlock measurable value.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - New research-backed insights from Info-Tech Research Group indicate that organizations that fail to digitize and streamline procurement operations risk higher costs, reduced visibility, and increased vulnerability to external shocks. In the current market, the manufacturing sector is facing numerous challenges, including economic uncertainty, shifting trade policies, and persistent supply chain disruptions. These developments have heightened the need for efficient, resilient procurement. The global IT research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Power Resilience, Agility, and Savings With Manufacturing Procurement Technologies, outlines for manufacturing leaders a comprehensive roadmap to optimize procurement functions through technology-enabled transformation.

Info-Tech Research Group's Power Resilience, Agility, and Savings With Manufacturing Procurement Technologies blueprint introduces a structured, seven-phase framework that guides organizations in modernizing procurement, strengthening supplier collaboration, and unlocking measurable value. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Procurement has evolved from a cost-control function into a strategic lever for competitiveness," says Shreyas Shukla, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Manufacturers that embrace procurement technology are improving efficiencies and building the resilience needed to withstand supply disruptions, manage inflationary pressures, and accelerate growth."

Key Challenges Manufacturing Leaders Face in Procurement Modernization

Info-Tech's published insights highlight that while manufacturers recognize the importance of procurement modernization, many face barriers such as siloed data, legacy systems, and inconsistent supplier performance tracking. The firm's findings show that fragmented processes continue to limit responsiveness to market changes and prevent organizations from achieving their cost and sustainability objectives. The blueprint shows how the integration of digital procurement tools, such as supplier collaboration platforms, advanced analytics, and spend management systems, can help manufacturers transform procurement into a driver of resilience, innovation, and savings.

Despite growing investment in digital tools, many manufacturers still struggle to align procurement transformation with business strategy. Info-Tech's blueprint identifies several recurring challenges that can hinder success:

Fragmented processes and systems that obscure supplier visibility and slow decision-making.

that obscure supplier visibility and slow decision-making. Reactive procurement practices that focus narrowly on cost rather than long-term value.

that focus narrowly on cost rather than long-term value. Limited data integration that prevents effective spend analysis, forecasting, and risk management.

that prevents effective spend analysis, forecasting, and risk management. Resistance to change due to legacy culture and unclear technology ownership.

These challenges, if left unaddressed, can erode margins, increase risk exposure, and weaken supplier relationships at a time when adaptability is essential.

Info-Tech's Seven-Phase Framework to Transform Procurement in Manufacturing

To help manufacturing leaders address these challenges and achieve measurable outcomes, Info-Tech's Power Resilience, Agility, and Savings With Manufacturing Procurement Technologies blueprint introduces the following seven-phase approach to modern procurement transformation:

Assess the Current Procurement Landscape: Identify process gaps, technology limitations, and key improvement areas to establish a clear baseline. Define Procurement Strategy and Objectives: Align procurement priorities with enterprise goals for cost optimization, risk mitigation, and sustainability. Select the Right Procurement Technologies: Evaluate digital procurement solutions based on scalability, integration capabilities, and return on investment. Design Future-State Processes: Redefine workflows to enable automation, visibility, and collaboration across departments and suppliers. Implement Procurement Technologies: Roll out systems in phases with a focus on user adoption, data governance, and change management. Measure and Optimize Performance: Use analytics and KPIs to track spend, supplier performance, and savings realized from technology implementation. Sustain and Scale Procurement Excellence: Continuously refine procurement strategy, expand automation, and reinforce digital capabilities to maintain competitive advantage..

This phased approach empowers organizations to move systematically from fragmented, manual processes to an integrated, data-driven procurement ecosystem that improves decision-making and operational efficiency.

"Procurement transformation has become foundational to manufacturing resilience," adds Shukla. "By implementing a structured, technology-enabled approach, manufacturers can reduce risk, strengthen supply chain agility, and create lasting value for their organizations and stakeholders."

The firm's recent blueprint includes tools, frameworks, and assessment guides to help manufacturers build a digital procurement roadmap tailored to their maturity and business priorities. By applying Info-Tech's research insights and strategic guidance, manufacturing leaders can achieve sustained cost savings, improved supplier relationships, and enhanced operational resilience.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Shreyas Shukla, an expert in manufacturing and supply chain strategy, as well as access to the complete Power Resilience, Agility, and Savings With Manufacturing Procurement Technologies blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's leading research and advisory firm, proudly serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides industry-leading advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418